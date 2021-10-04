in the entourage of Vladimir Poutine, fortunes well hidden

Vladimir Putin is a man he makes good to know. Many who crossed his path experienced sudden fortunes when the former KGB spy rose to the top of the Russian state. Not just the “oligarchs,” those billionaire businessmen who profited from the sweeping privatizations of the post-Soviet era, and who today run the most powerful companies in the country. But also much less known characters, close friends of the president, whose investigation “Pandora Papers” sheds light on the surprising financial trajectories.

What are the “Pandora Papers”? “Pandora Papers” is a collaborative investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in partnership with 150 international media, including The world. It is based on the leak of nearly 12 million confidential documents, transmitted by an anonymous source to the ICIJ, from the archives of fourteen firms specializing in the creation of offshore companies in tax havens (British Virgin Islands, Dubai, Singapore, Panama, Seychelles…). Five years after the “Panama Papers”, the survey reveals the extent of the abuses of the offshore industry and its limited companies. She shows how this system benefits hundreds of policymakers, and how new tax havens are taking over as old ones convert to transparency.

Few can claim to know the master of the Kremlin as well as Petr Kolbin. After a childhood in the GDR, he made, as a teenager, the 400 blows with Vladimir Poutine, met in a village near Leningrad, where their two families spent their holidays. In the days of the USSR, he was a butcher. Since perestroika, his journey has been tinged with mystery. If he has never officially run a large company, and always refuted the qualifier of “businessman”, he was able to line up millions of dollars to afford, in 2005, 10% of the group. oil tanker Gunvor, founded by another of his childhood friends, the oligarch Gennady Timchenko.

The “Pandora Papers” reveal another suspicious operation by Petr Kolbin. In 2003, he offered himself half of the shares of the company International Petroleum Products Ltd, registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), for the sum of two million dollars (1.7 million euros), also injected from the BVI. The activity of the offshore company, later renamed “LTS Holding”, remains a mystery to this day. We just know that she received $ 9 million in 2009 from an unknown partner. And that she is, once again, linked to the oligarch Gennady Timchenko – who has sold its shares to Petr Kolbin after being placed under international sanctions in March 2014.

After being placed under sanctions himself, in July 2015, Petr Kolbin transferred his company’s accounts to the Russian establishment Gazprombank. Two years later, he transferred LTS Holding from BVI to Cyprus, and sold his shares to his daughter.

Mr. Kolbin is not the only relative to have seen his life change in parallel with the political rise of Vladimir Putin. In the 1990s, Svetlana Krivonogikh still financed her studies in St. Petersburg by cleaning up. It was during this period that she would have formed a romantic relationship with the future president, according to information from the Russian investigation site. Proekt, denied by the Kremlin. In 2001, barely a year after graduating – and after Mr Putin’s arrival in the Kremlin – she suddenly found herself holding the equivalent of several million euros of shares in Rossia Bank. According to the Russian press, she also owns real estate in Moscow and St. Petersburg, a yacht and the Igora ski area in Russia.

