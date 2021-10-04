in the face of gasoline shortages, the army to the rescue

Petrol station in Helby, North West England on September 29, 2021. PAUL ELLIS / AFP

The operation was named “Escalin”. In an attempt to put an end to the shortages that have plagued the United Kingdom for ten days, some two hundred soldiers trained to drive heavy goods vehicles and fill petrol pumps are to be deployed, Monday, October 4, in London and in the south-east of England at first, where the problems are concentrated.

For more than a week, long queues have formed in front of service stations, faced with supply problems due to the lack of truck drivers (100,000, according to professionals). “We are working closely with industry to help increase fuel inventories, and there are signs of improvement in service station inventories across the UK as demand continues to stabilize.”, said a spokesperson for the UK government.





“Stocks in London and southern England are rebuilding at a slightly slower rate than in other parts of the UK, so we have started deploying military personnel to increase supply in those areas.”, he added.

Twenty-two percent of gas stations have no fuel

Even though Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the situation “Calm down[ait] “, 22% of service stations in London and the south-east of England do not have fuel, said Monday the executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, Gordon Balmer.

Of about 1,100 service stations with which he was in contact on Sunday, some had run out of fuel for more than a week. “We hope the situation will improve this week”Mr Balmer told Sky News, warning that it could take up to ten days to replenish stocks.

This exceptional situation is the latest consequence of the labor shortages caused by the pandemic and Brexit, with delivery problems also affecting supermarket shelves, fast food chains and even pubs.

