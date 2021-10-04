in the footsteps of Guy Forget in the British Virgin Islands

It is a society drowned in the middle of an ocean of empty shells. Mainland Group Limited already appeared in the Panama Papers, this data breach which had given rise to a vast investigation led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). It was mentioned in a document dated 2005 addressed to the law firm Mossack Fonseca. But at the time, impossible to know who it belonged to. The managers mentioned in the documents were all British and based on the Channel Island of Jersey.

Today, the company reappears in the “Pandora Papers”, this new massive data leak obtained and shared by the ICIJ with its partners, including the Investigation Unit of Radio France. We thus discover that in 2014, a new firm, Trident Trust, was entrusted with the administrative management of Maindland Group Limited with the authorities of the British Virgin Islands. Trident Trust is one of 14 offshore structures whose data has been leaked. But when we examine the documents from 2014, there is still nothing to discover who is behind this company.

Ironically, it is only at the time of its dissolution that we will discover the identity of its real beneficiary, in this case the French, ex-tennis player and current boss of the Roland-Garros tournament, Guy Forget. On March 29, 2016, less than a week before the Panama Papers were revealed, STM Fiduciaire sent Trident Trust the elements necessary for the liquidation of the company and provided several documents on the beneficiary of the offshore company. We can then read “Profession: retired athlete”. The personal information corresponds well to the French tennis player.

Guy Forget has been living in Switzerland for several years. A decision justified by the need, according to him, to optimize the income earned during a short career in the world of professional tennis. “I am and I was a Swiss resident, I pay my taxes like a Swiss”, he declared in 2013 before the senators of the commission of inquiry on tax evasion.

However, this response seems to contradict the choice of an opaque structure based in tax havens, making it impossible to identify the real beneficiary. The Mainland Group Limited dissolution documents, however, provide some clarification on what the business of the company was. Her mission was to “Hold intellectual property rights”. As for the assets held by Mainland Group Limited, they are described as “Intellectual property rights of various sportsmen”. Could society therefore have been of use to other sportsmen?





Guy Forget does not provide an answer to this question, nor did he comment on the balance sheet displayed by his offshore company at the time of its dissolution, namely a global asset of 1.4 million euros, or the existence of a multi-currency bank account (Euro, Pound Sterling, and US Dollar). “I am unable to answer your many technical questions”, he told the investigation unit of Radio France as part of the investigation of the “Pandora Papers”. “From my teenage years, and at the beginning of my professional career in the 1980s, until my period as captain of the national teams, the Company, world famous IMG, managed my interests and my contracts like those of many top athletes. in the greatest legality ”, he explains.

We therefore asked him if he was aware of the existence of the company Mainland Group Limited of which he appears to be the economic beneficiary, and more generally if he was aware of the arrangements and structures used on his behalf by the company International Management Group. (IMG). “If I called on the IMG company, it is precisely because I am completely incompetent to settle and manage these financial, legal and fiscal questions”, replied Guy Forget

The agent in charge of Guy Forget’s career within the IMG agency is Régis Brunet. He is the French director of the IMG group. His relationship with the player is no secret. He publicly talks about his work as an agent, and the pleasure he had working with Guy Forget: “Guy was a total success for me because we did everything together in terms of sports and post-career careers. (…) For me he was a great business model and a long part of my life. business at McCormack [devenu IMG] was a success because of him. “

According to his professional profile, which can be consulted online, Régis Brunet left IMG in January 2016. Now retired, he did not respond to our interview request. On the side of the IMG agency, here is the answer that was given to us: “We have no record of an association between Mainland Group Ltd and IMG. Guy Forget was a client of IMG when he was a professional tennis player, until 1997, when his representation contract officially ended. ” The contract between IMG and Guy Forget would therefore have ended eight years before the creation of the offshore company.