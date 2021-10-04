In the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte announces he will retire from politics at the end of his term

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. ELOISA LOPEZ / REUTERS

Rodrigo Duterte throws in the towel: the Philippine president, who is limited to a single six-year term, will not run for vice-president in the May 2022 elections and announces his retirement from politics. He claims to have taken note of the “Dominant feeling” Filipinos. “It would be a violation of the Constitution to circumvent the law and the spirit of the Constitution”, conceded, Saturday, October 2, this populist usually inclined to swagger.





Mr. Duterte, 76 years old, had accepted on August 24 to be the candidate for the vice-president of his party, the PDP-Laban – the Filipinos elect by universal suffrage their president but also its vice-president -, and defended this choice in the name of his desire to escape possible legal proceedings following his “war on drugs”. An antinarcotic campaign that killed thousands of people, in particular in the context of extrajudicial executions of suspected drug dealers, subsequently disguised in self-defense. The International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized, on September 15, the opening of an official investigation into ” crime against humanity “ between 2011 and 2019. Experts, however, did not fail to point out that the vice-presidency did not guarantee Mr. Duterte immunity – especially if the next president belongs to the opposing camp.

The Philippine leader explained his turnaround by “Various surveys, forums, and meetings “ who followed his nomination for vice-president. Despite a declining popularity rating but still estimated at 75%, a poll released in September by the Philippine Social Weather Stations showed that 60% of those polled considered that his possible candidacy for vice-president “Violated the spirit of the Constitution”.

New corruption scandal

The Duterte clan could therefore refocus on an objective. The withdrawal of the patriarch opens the way for his daughter, Sara Duterte, 43, to run for the presidency. Current mayor of Davao, the family stronghold of the big island of Mindanao, she has announced her intention to run for a third term for mayor on the day her father retires. “It would take a miracle for her to change her mind”, says one of his brothers in the Filipino media. His candidate for the vice-presidency is moreover quite found: it is the senator Christopher Bong Go, the lieutenant of Rodrigo Duterte initially named candidate for the presidency by his party – and now confirmed as candidate… for the vice-presidency.

