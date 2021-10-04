In UK, Boris Johnson tries to capitalize on crises

Boris Johnson plays table tennis, during a visit to the HideOut Youth Zone, in Manchester (UK), on October 3, 2021. STEFAN ROUSSEAU / AP

A handful of demonstrators, European flags in hand, take turns in St Peter’s Square, in the heart of Manchester, to denounce a “Brexit that does not work” Where ” lies ” by Boris Johnson. Usually stationed in front of the gates of Westminster, Steve Bray, the most famous anti-Brexit activist on British television, also made the trip to the capital of the north-west of England, with his huge megaphone, to loudly hunt down the Prime Minister. Sunday October 3 opened the annual conference of the Conservative Party, a highlight of the national political season which promises to be electric for the British leader, so surrounded by crises.





Boris Johnson had to call in the army to get the oil to the pump, around a quarter of gas stations in London and the south of England having been dry for ten days now, causing severe disruption: traffic jams, forced unemployed taxis … The government was also forced to resolve to loosen the migratory stranglehold put in place after Brexit, by authorizing 5,000 visas for European drivers of heavy goods vehicles. A drop of water, reacted the professionals: there is so much lack of it in the country (around 100,000) that supermarkets are finding it increasingly difficult to fill their shelves.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Gasoline shortage worsens in southern UK

Pig breeders do not know what to do with their animals, as butchers are scarce, turkey breeders have reduced their farms for lack of labor, and the profession explains that the British will have to rely on French and German turkeys to celebrate worthily Christmas. As elsewhere in Europe, the British are facing substantial increases in energy prices on the back of runaway inflation (4%) and tax increases to finance public hospitals and dependency. Not to mention that in October the bonus of 20 pounds sterling (about 23 euros) per week of social assistance decided to support the most modest at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic is abolished.

A “transition period”

In the face of shortages and this potential purchasing power crisis, the strategy of 10 Downing Street has so far been simple: to minimize and decline all responsibility. “Panic shopping” of the British are ” the only reason ” of the gas station crisis, said George Eustice, the Minister of the Environment. In essence, there is no shortage of gasoline, just people buying more than they need to. The government is also reluctant to recognize the role of Brexit, which has however drastically limited the freedom of movement of Europeans in the United Kingdom, while the latter (especially those in the East), provided very large contingents of workers at low cost. .

You have 61.81% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.