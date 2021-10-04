Indie games of the week (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

Like every Monday, here is our selection of indie games coming this week. And as usual, as you will see, there are some titles that are worth checking out even if you’ve never heard of them. On the program for this time, rhythmic FPS, colorful platform adventure and crazy 2D action. Make way without further ado to this week’s indie games.

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan

Since its debut on Kickstarter in 2018, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan has changed a lot. The title is defined as a mix between adventure, puzzle and platform with role-playing elements, all in a totally crazy universe, inspired by 30’s anime. Because it is first and foremost the artistic direction of the project, a cocktail of 3D sets and 2D characters, that catches the eye.. Your mission will be to bring color to the world, traveling from island to island on a small boat. “Each world is filled with challenges and secrets that unlock new areas to explore” shows us the Steam page. There are even “peaceful” fights where creature problems have to be solved. To watch closely.

Release date : October 5, 2021

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Slaughter hordes of monsters while keeping the rhythm, what do you think? This is the original concept, which we also find also at a certain Metal: Hellsinger, offered by BPM: Bullets Per Minute, title to come on PS4 and Xbox One after a PC version rather well received by the press and the players. In the game, all the actions of the enemies are linked to the tempo of the music, and you will have to keep pace by shooting and jumping to hope to stay alive. The project is obviously reminiscent of the last Dooms. The only difference is that BPM: Bullets Per Minute includes randomly generated dungeons. On your way, you will find different weapons and abilities to fight 7 bosses and finally wait for the final opponent.

Release date : October 5, 2021

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One (already on PC)

Jett: The Far Shore

Presented as part of several PlayStation events, JETT: The Far Shore is an adventure and space exploration game with a very original artistic direction. During our preview, we were able to see a really special atmosphere, both soaring and exotic, mix between 2001: The Space Odyssey and Interstellar. The player embodies Mei, a pilot whose people have the mission to follow a quantum signal, which will take them to tread the surface of a world-ocean. On the gameplay side, there are phases on foot but especially passages aboard a ship. The sensations of speed are also successful, but it is much more contrasted during fights or when there are obstacles. To watch anyway.

Release date : October 5, 2021

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5

Art of Rally

After a release on PC, Xbox Series then Xbox One (not without technical problem for this last console), Art of Rally arrives on PS4 and PS5, from October 6. It is a very demanding racing game in terms of gameplay, close to simulation, but with a very relaxing atmosphere., which may recall Lonely Mountains: Downhill. With this bias, the title invites us to relive the golden age of the rally, through 72 events, from Sardinia through Norway, Japan, Germany and Kenya. Of course, there is also a whole slew of legendary cars to drive, as well as an in-line dimension to set the best time. And even several difficulty modes to keep everyone happy.





Release date : October 6, 2021

Platforms: PS4, PS5 (already on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Switch)

Jack Ax

With its cute and very colorful pixel art, Jack Ax is a platform adventure game that seems above all to be based on its gameplay. The player plays Jack, a young viking capable of literally flying through the levels with his ax, being able to grip as soon as there is a shield in the vicinity, but also to bounce on the walls at full speed. The developers at Keybol Games thus evoke an open world to explore which combines Scandinavian culture and that of the Philippines, all with a mode for playing up to four players. In the online gameplay videos, we can see that the heroine will pick up several abilities as she progresses, such as the ability to jump and then dash through the air.

Release date : October 6, 2021

Platforms: PC, Switch

The Lightbringer

With a colorful and smooth artistic direction, The Lightbringer is a rather promising platform adventure game. You are thus guided by the spirit of your sister, and it will be necessary to succeed where she failed, by solving puzzles and cleaning up corruption., which totally destroyed the power of the ancient monoliths. “As an elected official, you have the ability to harness the pure light energy of the air (…) which will help you purify the monoliths to restore their light” can we read on the Steam page. In fact, you will have to explore each level in search of “lumps of light” to bring these sacred stones back to life. Nothing very original, but everything seems to work well. A future good surprise?

Release date : October 7, 2021

Platforms: PC, Switch

No Longer Home

In a completely different style, No Longer Home is a semi-autobiographical experience with a very special atmosphere. “A game about letting go when you lead a life built on circumstances that you cannot control” as indicated on the Steam page. The title thus proposes to control two characters, Bo and Ao, to discover their dreams, frustrations and fears through many small scenes where the supernatural seems to mix with reality. Ao’s visa will soon run out, forcing him to leave the apartment shared with Bo in London. The latter will remain in England. The duo then seeks to accept an uncertain future. It all seems poignant and touching.

Release date : October 7, 2021

Platforms: Switch, Xbox One (already on PC)

Toroom

Finally, another game with a very colorful artistic direction: Toroom. This is a top view dungeon crawler with roguelike elements. Basically, you have to explore several randomly generated rooms while facing a lot of enemies. It’s simple, everything changes when you start a game over, whether it’s the world itself, the loot or even the enemies. As usual with the genre, you will have to gather something to improve your character to wait until the end of the game, to help a little character who only wants to return to his world. Everything looks very dynamic and cute, with a hero, enemies and even bosses that look like animals. So why not give it a try?