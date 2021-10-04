INFOGRAPHICS. Gas, electricity, fuels … Visualize the increase in your bills in three graphs

Energy prices reach new heights. Gas, electricity and fuel prices have skyrocketed in recent months, in France as in the rest of the world, mainly due to the economic recovery following the crisis triggered by Covid-19. A few months before the presidential election, the bill is so steep that the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, presented, Thursday, September 30, a series of measures to limit the increase in energy bills. He notably promised to block the regulated gas tariff until April and to limit the increase in electricity.

Franceinfo offers you to view the progression of energy prices.

The price of gas at its highest

Gas prices are soaring. And in France, the consequences are measured on the bills of prs than 3 million households having subscribed to a contract at regulated tariffs. On September 1, the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) announced an 8.7% increase in domestic gas prices. Two increases had already been recorded: 10% in July and 5% in August.

“Since the start of 2021, the monthly amount paid by regulated tariff customers has increased by 50.8%”, specifies to franceinfo Emeline Spire, Director of Market Development and Energy Transition at the Energy Regulatory Commission.

“We are reaching price levels that we have never reached for gas.” The Energy Mediator to franceinfo

Consumers Association UFC-Que VShoisir estimates that a household which expected to pay 1,030 euros of electricity for the year in January 2021 will ultimately have to pay a bill of 1,400 euros. Faced with this significant increase in prices, the government assured Thursday that the October hike would be the last. “There will be no more increase in the price of gas”, said Jean Castex. Prices are blocked until April 2022, horizon from which “the price of gas should plummet”, hope the government, since in spring, with the rise in temperatures, prices drop because demand is weaker.



Electricity prices under tension

The electricity price curve follows that of gas, but in more moderate proportions.





Regulated tariffs for the sale of electricity are revised twice a year: they increased by 1.6% in February, then by 0.48% in August. But a rise “significant, around 10%, is emerging from February 2022”, according to CRE at franceinfo. For its part, the‘UFC-Que choose considers that one “explosion” electricity prices could arise from February 2022 and cover the household bill. “If we take into account a 10% increase in prices, in concrete terms, this will represent an average increase of 150 euros on the annual electricity bill of a household using it for heating. This is much higher than 100 euros. of the energy check promised to households in greatest difficulty “, specifies Antoine Autier, deputy head of the studies department of UFC-Que Choisir, to franceinfo.

To lighten the bill, the Prime Minister announced that he would limit this next increase in electricity prices to 4% in “reducing a tax on electricity”, via an amendment to the finance bill.

Fuel prices are back to their pre-health crisis level

The liter of unleaded 95 super today reaches 1.58 euros (against 1.33 euros in September 2020) and diesel is sold on average 1.48 euros per liter (against 1.21 euros a year ago) .

After a collapse in prices during the lockdown period, of which customers have benefited very little due to travel restrictions, prices are rising to reach their pre-Covid pandemic level again–19. By way of comparison, diesel, which is the most consumed fuel in France, thus reached 1.5331 euros in October 2018, just before the “yellow vests” crisis.

“We are not facing a historic increase, there is no runaway, prices are returning to their pre-crisis level.” Olivier Gantois, President of the French Union of Petroleum Industries to franceinfo

This price increase will affect the budgets of households or businesses that need fuel to operate, especially those related to road transport. No government announcement was made to regulate fuel prices, but Jean Castex said he was staying “attentive to this situation “.