Intel presents Loihi 2, its second-generation neuromorphic processor

This week, Intel unveiled the second generation of its Loihi neuromorphic processor, soberly dubbed Loihi 2. It succeeds Loihi first by name, launched in 2017. The chip is based on the Intel 4 engraving, which corresponds to a 7 nm EUV lithography.

A neural processor is inspired by a biological brain; its functioning is modeled on that of the synapses. Compared to a conventional AI accelerator, this approach offers two advantages: energy frugality and the ability to learn “on the fly”. One of the slides above highlights these two characteristics by comparing a Cockatiel parakeet to a drone: Despite its brain weighing only 2.2 grams and consuming 50 mW, the bird enjoys capacities far beyond that of a GPU / CPU controller weighing 40 grams and consuming 18,000 mW. The next slide gives more examples of this efficiency.

The Loihi 1 chip, based on the 14 nm node, carries 128,000 neurons and 128 million synthetic synapses. Loihi 2 integrates 1 million neurons. Thus, its processing capacity is up to 10 times faster than Loihi 1 in some applications according to Intel. In fact, the switch to EUV Intel 4 lithography allows 2.3 billion transistors on an area of ​​31 mm2; However, for Loihi, it is 2.1 billion on a surface of 60 mm2. In addition, Loihi 2 promises significantly more flexibility with fully programmable neurons in 4096 states. A network on chip (NoC, network-on-chip) connects up to 128 neuromorphic hearts. Each core has 192 KB of SRAM, or 25 MB per chip.





Lava Framework

For the software part, Intel offers the framework Lava “Open, modular and expandable”. He must “Enable researchers and application developers to build on each other’s progress and to converge on a common set of tools, methods and libraries”. Furthermore, ” Lava works seamlessly on heterogeneous architectures, whether conventional or neuromorphic processors. This enables cross-platform execution and interoperability with various artificial intelligence, neuromorphic and robotic frameworks ”.

INRC members (Intel Neuromorphic Research Community) can access Loihi 2 hardware through the Intel cloud. The company will offer a single-chip Oheo Gulch test system and an eight-chip Kapoho Point system within a few months. Finally, if Loihi 2 remains a “research processor”, on the general public side, neuromorphic processors are intended to be integrated in the form of coprocessors in electronic devices to assist CPUs and GPUs in certain workloads according to Garrick Orchard. , researcher in neuromorphic informatics at Intel Labs.

Source: Intel 1, Intel 2