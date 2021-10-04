Intel unveils Loihi 2 neuromorphic chip with 1 million neurons

just introduced, its second-generation neuromorphic research chip, and Lava, an open-source software framework for developing neuro-inspired applications, marking Intel’s continued advancements in neuromophic technology. A second generation research chip that uses the pre-production Intel 4 process and can reach 1 million neurons.

“Loihi 2 and Lava are the result of several years of collaborative research on Loihi. Our second-generation chip dramatically improves the speed, programmability, and connectivity of neuromorphic processing, broadening its uses in intelligent computing applications under power and latency constraints. We are opening Lava to meet the needs of software convergence, benchmarking, and cross-platform collaboration in this area, and to accelerate our progress toward commercial viability. ” Mike davies, Director of the Intels Neuromorphic Computing Lab.

Neuromorphic computing, which draws inspiration from neurosciences to create chips that function more like that of the biological brain, seeks to bring about improvements of several orders of magnitude in terms of energy efficiency, computational speed and learning efficiency in a whole series of cutting-edge applications: from visual, voice and gesture recognition to data retrieval, including robotics and constrained optimization problems.







Applications that Intel and its partners have demonstrated to date include robotic arms, neuromorphic skin, and scent detection, among others. The search chip Loihi 2 incorporates lessons learned from three years of using the first-generation research chip and builds on Intel’s advancements in process technology and asynchronous design methods. Advances in Loihi 2 allow the architecture to support new classes of neuro-inspired algorithms and applications, while delivering up to 10 times faster processing, up to 15 times higher resource density with up to ‘1 million neurons per chip, and better energy efficiency. Benefiting from close collaboration with Intel’s Technology Development Group, Loihi 2 was manufactured with a pre-production version of the Intel 4 process. The use of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) in the Intel 4 process has simplified layout design rules compared to prior process technologies. This allowed the rapid development of Loihi 2.



For the software framework Lava, the latter responds to the need for a common software framework in the neuromorphic research community. As an open, modular and extensible framework, Lava will allow researchers and application developers to build on each other’s progress and converge on a common set of tools, methods and libraries. Lava works seamlessly on heterogeneous architectures, whether conventional or neuromorphic processors, allowing cross-platform execution and interoperability with various AI, neuromorphic and robotics frameworks. Developers can now start building neuromorphic applications without having access to specialized neuromorphic hardware and can contribute Lava’s codebase, including porting it to other platforms.

Loihi 2 thus improves the support for advanced learning methods, in particular the variants of overpropagation, the flagship algorithm of deep learning. This broadens the scope of efficient adaptation and data learning algorithms that can be supported by low power form factors operating in online contexts. The fully programmable neural models and spike messaging generalized in Loihi 2 open the door to a wide range of new neural network models that can be entered by deep learning. The first evaluations suggest reductions of more than 2x less operations per breach on Loihi 2 compared to standard deep networks running on Loihi 1 without loss of precision.

Loihi 2 addresses a practical limitation of Loihi by incorporating faster, more flexible, and more standard I / O interfaces. Loihi 2 chips will support Ethernet interfaces, easy integration with a wider range of event-based vision sensors, and larger mesh networks of Loihi 2 chips. real world, conventional processors and new sensors will be easier.