Internet. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down on Monday

Having trouble logging into Facebook or WhatsApp today? Do not go after your phone: social networks Instagram and Facebook, as well as messaging and WhatsApp, have been down on Monday, since around 5:45 p.m., Numerama reports.
These four applications belong to the Facebook group.
“This site is inaccessible”, “could not find the address of the server,” the Facebook site told many users on Monday around 4 pm GMT. The blackout appeared to have lasted for about an hour.
Tens of millions of potentially affected users
Many comments on Twitter report an outage on the various platforms. Tens of millions of users around the world are potentially affected.
The Downdetector site is currently confirming connection issues reported by users of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In particular, it showed blackouts in densely populated areas such as Washington or Paris.
“We are working on a return to normal”, says Facebook
“We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working on getting back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience,” tweeted Andy Stone, a spokesperson. from the Facebook group.