More

    Internet. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down on Monday

    Technology


    Having trouble logging into Facebook or WhatsApp today? Do not go after your phone: social networks Instagram and Facebook, as well as messaging and WhatsApp, have been down on Monday, since around 5:45 p.m., Numerama reports.

    These four applications belong to the Facebook group.

    “This site is inaccessible”, “could not find the address of the server,” the Facebook site told many users on Monday around 4 pm GMT. The blackout appeared to have lasted for about an hour.

    Tens of millions of potentially affected users

    Many comments on Twitter report an outage on the various platforms. Tens of millions of users around the world are potentially affected.

    This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers.

    Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents .

    Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

    You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.
    Manage my choices


    This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers.

    Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents .


    Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

    You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.
    Manage my choices


    The Downdetector site is currently confirming connection issues reported by users of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. In particular, it showed blackouts in densely populated areas such as Washington or Paris.

    This content is blocked because you have not accepted the trackers.

    Clicking on ” I accept “, the plotters will be deposited and you will be able to view the contents .

    Clicking on “I accept all tracers”, you authorize deposits of tracers for the storage of your data on our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

    You have the option of withdrawing your consent at any time.
    Manage my choices


    “We are working on a return to normal”, says Facebook

    “We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working on getting back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for the inconvenience,” tweeted Andy Stone, a spokesperson. from the Facebook group.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleIt’s already heating up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at MU
    Next articlePascal Obispo married with the beautiful Julie: she says more about their life as a couple

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC