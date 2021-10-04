Internet. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down on Monday

Having trouble logging into Facebook or WhatsApp today? Do not go after your phone: social networks Instagram and Facebook, as well as messaging and WhatsApp, have been down on Monday, since around 5:45 p.m., Numerama reports.

These four applications belong to the Facebook group.

“This site is inaccessible”, “could not find the address of the server,” the Facebook site told many users on Monday around 4 pm GMT. The blackout appeared to have lasted for about an hour.

Tens of millions of potentially affected users

Many comments on Twitter report an outage on the various platforms. Tens of millions of users around the world are potentially affected.