Israel accuses Iran of targeting businessmen in Cyprus

Israel on Monday accused Iran of plotting attacks against its businessmen in Cyprus after the arrest of a foreign national suspected of preparing assassinations of Israelis on this eastern Mediterranean island. Cypriot media outlet Philenews reported last week that a 39-year-old Azeri national was arrested in Nicosia after police found a pistol with a silencer in his car. The man was suspected of being an assassin targeting “Israelis doing business in Cyprus“, According to this media.

“We foiled an Iranian attack on Israeli targets in Cyprus», Reacted the Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz. “We will continue to act to protect our citizens and ensure Israel’s security everywhere and in the face of any threats.“, he added. Some Israeli media had reported that Teddy Sagi, an Israeli businessman who made his fortune in online betting and real estate, had been the target of an assassination attempt in Cyprus.





Shadow war

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s spokesman Matin Sidi, however, indicated that Mr. Sagi “was not the target of the attack“, But that there had indeed been”a terrorist act orchestrated by Iran against Israeli businessmen living in Cyprus“. Israel and Iran are engaged in a “shadow war“. This summer, attacks on Israeli and Iranian vessels took place, with both countries blaming each other.

Iran has also accused Israel of assassinating scientists involved in its nuclear program, which it says is intended only for civilian use, and of sabotaging strategic sites. Israel, for its part, accuses Iran of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons, of acquiring precision missiles that can strike key installations on its soil and of waging war on it through allies interposed by arming anti-Israel groups. from the region, such as Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian Hamas.