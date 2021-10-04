Israel scientists revive 2,000-year-old date varieties

When told she was “mad”, scientist Sarah Sallon had to redouble her persuasive efforts to obtain old seeds jealously preserved by archaeologists. But his intuition was correct: the seeds sprouted and gave birth to date palms that were 2,000 years old.

It all started in 2004, when Sarah Sallon, a British-Israeli doctor turned botanist, knocked on the door of the department of botanical archeology at Israeli Bar Ilan University.

5 “botanical antiques” from thousands of seeds

Inspired by readings on 500-year-old lotus seeds found in China and having germinated, she wanted to acquire some carefully recorded Judean palm seeds after their discovery in the 1960s under debris at Masada, a citadel built by the king. Herod (1st century BC) overlooking the Dead Sea.

They told me: you are completely crazy, that will never work!

“They told me: you’re completely crazy, that will never work!”, Remembers the septuagenarian with the bush hat and light blue eyes. By dint of “annoying” them, she obtained five of these “botanical antiquities”, out of a collection of thousands of seeds.

With these precious seeds in hand, she went to find Elaine Solowey, a specialist in sustainable agriculture, in Kibbutz Ketura, near the border with Jordan.

“She said to me: These seeds are from Masada. Try to germinate them,” says Ms. Solowey. “I asked her when they dated, she told me 2,000 years. I told her it was impossible.”

After a few months of thinking about the right way to go about it, Elaine Solowey hydrated and planted the seeds, using an enzyme-based fertilizer but ruling out any chemicals.

On the slate of her greenhouse where she cultivates dozens of plants, each visit was concluded with the words “nothing to report”.

Hatching seeds

Until one day in March 2005, when she saw a small pot that began to crack. “I couldn’t believe my eyes,” says Solowey, her head covered with a cap bearing the image of the first “resurrected” date palm, nicknamed Methuselah (Methuselah) in reference to the biblical figure known for his longevity.

“Only then I started to really take care of it. I had not understood the importance of it,” admits the one who had before her the oldest germinated seed in the world, having entered the Guinness Book of Records.

AFP

Of the five seeds donated by the university, only this one developed. Two had been kept for scientific research, allowing thanks to radiocarbon dating to confirm their age.

The date palms of Judea gradually disappeared over the invasions and wars that punctuated the region, especially from the 1st century BC and the Roman conquest, explains Ms. Sallon, author of an article on the subject in the American journal “Science”.

The palm trees are “like children, you have to educate them otherwise they become wild”, she smiles. “You have to water them, collect the pollen from the male trees and pollinate the female trees by hand to produce superb dates. If the continuity is altered, everything collapses.”

The unique environment of the Dead Sea has helped preserve the seeds, not only due to the aridity but also the atmosphere, 400 meters below sea level, which is the densest there in the world. .

Planted in 2011, Methuselah was a male foot. Unable to be satisfied with a palm tree without fruit, Sarah Sallon went in search of other seeds and obtained about thirty, discovered in caves of the Judean desert, including Qumrân, famous for the Dead Sea manuscripts that there have been found.

For the scientist, “the unique environment of the Dead Sea has helped preserve the seeds, not only due to the aridity but also the atmosphere, 400 meters below sea level, which is there. the densest in the world “.

AFP

Surprise or little miracle: one of the seeds germinates in a female plant, called “Hannah” and transplanted in 2019. The following year, “Hannah” delivers her first dates.





Then, last August, an abundant harvest: 800 light brown dates, slightly dry but with a delicate honey taste, some of which will be on sale soon.

Since then, “Hannah” has a sister, “Judith”, who was buried at the end of September.

“It’s a glimmer of hope. It shows that nature has more than one trick up its sleeve,” says Sarah Sallon, worried about the “massive” extinction of species. “She can let her seeds sleep for thousands of years, make us think they’re gone and it only takes a pair of golden hands to bring them back to life.”

Read also :

All you need to know about generous Oman dates

One of the world’s oldest botanical experiments germinates 142-year-old seeds