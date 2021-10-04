“It gave me a terrible pain”, the poignant tribute of Alain Delon to Bernard Tapie

During an interview with Darius Rochebin on LCI, Alain Delon confided in his immense grief after the disappearance of his friend Bernard Tapie.
Bernard Tapie died this morning surrounded by his family, his family said in a statement. Immediately, many voices united to salute the memory of this extraordinary personality. His son Stéphane thus said goodbye to his “Phoenix“. His friend Pascal Praud spoke of a man who “is not made of the same wood as the others” at CNews. The world of sport has also saluted his memory. At the end of the morning, it was Emmanuel Macron who decided to pay tribute to the businessman. Alain Delon, the sacred monster of French cinema, expressed his emotion at the announcement of the disappearance of the former businessman in an interview with Darius Rochebin on LCI.
“THEe next, it will be me! “
“We loved each other. We talked a lot. One often helped the other. And it hurt me excruciatingly. But I hope he’s gone in his sleep. That he didn’t suffer, that he didn’t feel anything and it’s better that way. Now he is quiet “, said the actor. “I am happy for him and his companion, he was fed up, he tried everything, and did everything to hold on. Now he is free, he is happy, he is quiet”, he continued. Alain Delon then offered his condolences to his wife Dominique who “must suffer martyrdom”. “The life he lived, the business, the actor he was. It has always been an example. He did everything according to his soul, his heart and it was very, very beautiful. And I regret it infinitely. “ And it is with a dark prediction that Alain Delon concluded this tribute. “It’s a freedom for him, I’m happy for him. But rest assured, the next one will be me!”
Alain Delon had been “annihilated“by the disappearance of Jean-Paul Belmondo
Bernard Tapie’s death comes just a few weeks after that of Jean-Paul Belmondo who had “wiped out” the 88-year-old actor. “I’m going to try to hang in there so as not to do the same thing in five hours … Notice, it wouldn’t be bad if we both left together.. It’s a part of my life we started together 60 years ago “, he then declared. Before adding: “I am shattered”.