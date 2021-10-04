“it will not stick at all” “one moment you have to face the facts” the incompatibility of Vincent and his contender jumps out in the eyes of tweeters

This Monday, October 4, 2021, Vincent received his first contender at the farm, in Love is in the meadow. Stéphanie fell under the spell of the Vaucluse winegrower and her crush seems largely reciprocal. The only problem: they are night and day. And while it is true that opposites attract, tweeters do not believe in their story at all.

This Monday, October 4, M6 broadcast the continuation of the adventures of the farmers of the new season of Love is in the meadow. A season already marked by the presence of Bernadette, the mother of Hervé, breeder of dairy cows. A colorful character that viewers had the pleasure to find tonight, in a most comical outfit at the time of milking. The scene also gave rise to a lot of funny comments on twitter.

In addition to the stay at the farm of the pretenders of Hervé, Valentin the bearded Côtes d’Armor and Franck sylviculteur and market gardener, were also part of the evening poster. The viewers were also able to discover the different which did not take long to emerge between Delphine and her contender Christelle. Unable to communicate without getting offended, the two women seem quite simply incompatible …

But they are not the only ones. For the first time this evening, the cameras of the show landed at Vincent, the Vaucluse winegrower. The latter received at his home his first contender, Stéphanie, a single dogsitter for 10 years. If the atmosphere was good from the first seconds between the two lovebirds, the moment of the meal marked a turning point between them.

Vincent, who had prepared chicken, seemed to have overlooked that his suitor was a vegetarian. She therefore had to settle for a plate of chicory. Nothing catastrophic in appearance, for the one who explained in her portrait to be a follower of the fast. But on Twitter, Internet users quickly found the blonde’s crush on the strange winegrower: in addition to being a bon vivant and carnivore, he is a hunter. While Stéphanie, she is an animal lover and is committed to animal welfare.

But this is not the only point of incompatibility shown in the episode: when it comes time to wipe the table, the young woman self-described as “Monk”, the serial character suffering from house problems. Bad luck: Vincent is quite the opposite. And it was by discovering the state of the kitchen after the meal that the suitor seemed to realize it. “It does not pose a real concern to me but it would pose to me if it did not change!”, She also ended up admitting to the camera, while showing the mustard and the meat left in the air free. Later, his disappointment was even greater in the face of the very anarchic storage of products in the refrigerator: “It’s nothing, it’s a detail but everything would have to be taken out and put away, there you have it …” she launched, half confident, half disillusioned. On twitter, internet users quickly made up their minds: these two will never be able to stand each other.

