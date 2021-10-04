Italian justice suspends proceedings against Carles Puigdemont pending a European decision

The Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who is the subject of a European arrest warrant issued by Spain with a view to his extradition, appeared Monday, October 4 before a court in Sardinia, where he intended to challenge this arrest warrant .

He arrived shortly before 11:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. GMT) at the Sassari Court of Appeal without making a statement. Carles Puigdemont was acclaimed by dozens of Catalan and Sardinian independence activists who chanted “Freedom ! Freedom !“, Noted an AFP journalist. Nevertheless, the Court of Appeal stopped the examination of the arrest warrant, pending a European decision. She “suspended (the proceedings) pending rulings on two preliminary issues before the European Union court: the question relating to immunity and the question relating to the last position of the Spanish judgeOn extradition, explained the Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras at the end of the hearing.

This hearing was set by the Sardinian Court of Appeal on September 24 after the arrest of the former Catalan president on his arrival in Alghero, where he was to participate in a cultural festival. Released the next day, the one whom Spain accuses of sedition and embezzlement returned to Brussels where he resides, but he has undertaken to return to the large island in southern Italy for the hearing on Monday.

The Italian justice had to confirm or not the decision of the court of appeal to let him free. “During the hearing, it will be necessary to determine whether the European arrest warrant can be applied or not.“, His Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, told AFP. The case was examined by three judges of the Court of Appeal, whose decision could be appealed to the Court of Cassation, explained the lawyer. “For the moment the subject of extradition will not be discussed.“, He estimated.

MEP since 2019, Carles Puigdemont, 58, has asked European justice to restore his immunity as a MEP to oppose Spain’s extradition request, his lawyer announced to AFP on Friday. The European Parliament had indeed deprived him of his immunity on March 9 by a vote with a large majority. This measure was confirmed on July 30 by the General Court of the European Union. The decision of the European Parliament is however the subject of an appeal and the final judgment on the merits has not yet been rendered by the EU justice. The Catalan leader’s strategy is to try to get Italian justice to determine whether or not the European arrest warrant was in force, and to avoid the question of extradition.





Puigdemont denounces a double discourse

Sedition, a crime of which Spain accuses it, does not appear in the Italian Penal Code, which would make a possible extradition procedure very complex. In extradition cases, the Italian courts have a period of 60 days to rule, which can however be extended several times.

The arrest in Italy of Carles Puigdemont caused a stir as a period of detente had opened between Madrid and Barcelona since the election in May to the presidency of the region of Pere Aragonès, of the moderate separatist Left Republican party of Catalonia (ERC). The pardon granted in June to the nine separatist leaders sentenced to prison for their role in the 2017 secession attempt had resulted in September in the resumption of dialogue with Madrid. One of the most fervent opponents of this dialogue is precisely Carles Puigdemont, who was at the head of Catalonia during the unilateral secession attempt of 2017 and had fled to Belgium to escape prosecution.

Despite the ban on justice, his government organized a self-determination referendum on October 1, 2017. “Confrontation with the State” can not “be avoided“, He had declared in September, before his formation, Junts per Catalunya (JxCat,”Together for Catalonia”), Does not decide to shun the negotiations with Madrid. His lawyers say they are certain that the extradition request will be rejected, because Spain, through the voice of the legal services of the State, had assured that this arrest warrant was suspended pending a decision of the European justice.

For its part, the Spanish Supreme Court, which directs the proceedings against him, maintains that this mandate is still in force and that Carles Puigdemont is no longer protected by his parliamentary immunity, lifted by the European Parliament. Thursday, the judge in charge of the case in Spain, Pablo Llarena, transmitted to the Italian justice a document in which he emphasizes that the arrest warrant is still valid and that Carles Puigdemont must be arrested and extradited. A double speech denounced by the defense of the Catalan leader.