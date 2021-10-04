“It’s a rule that we have with Pascal”, Julie Hantson lifts the veil on several secrets of her relationship with Pascal Obispo

After a show on her husband’s app, Julie Obispo officially launches out on the radio with her own show “The Meetings of Julie Obispo” on AirZen radio. The first episode will be broadcast on October 12, and each week, the young woman will offer an interview with different personalities, including Line Papin, the ex of Marc Lavoine. The general theme: well-being, which she can model according to the guests.

On October 12, for his first time, it is Pascal Obispo who has agreed to take the plunge and reveal himself. An exercise far from obvious when you are facing your sweetheart. However, the couple enjoyed this moment, and more particularly Julie Obispo who, questioned by Femme Actuelle on this subject, spoke rarely about her love for the singer and their unique relationship “I was happy when he agreed to be my first guest because we share our experiences a lot in the professional world. “.





Satisfied by her new date and her successful interview with her husband, the former model agreed to lift the veil on certain characteristics of her husband “There are a lot of aspects of him that the audience and the people around him don’t know. He is wonderful. He is someone who is passionate about everything. He loves music but also so many others. things.”, but also on their discretion as a couple: “It’s a rule that we have with Pascal since the beginning of our relationship, we never talk about our private life. I try to share content on my social networks but without necessarily talking about my husband.” And until then, being discreet about their relationship has done them quite well!

To see also: