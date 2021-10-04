“It’s a total mess” at Real Madrid

After conceding their second defeat in three games, and what is more against opponents well within their reach, Real Madrid, unsurprisingly, is criticized tonight.

The season had started well for the men of Ancelotti, who had chained several goleadas at the Bernabéu for their return to their stadium. But football is so fragile that anything can change in a week. And that Ancelotti knows all too well. In just a few days, praise gave way to criticism, none of which seemed unwarranted.





The Italian is singled out for his recent starting compositions, all as surprising as they are fruitless. Today’s meeting went in this direction (a cautious 4-4-2 reworked at the break), leading to a defeat on the lawn of Espanyol, and this despite the efforts of Benzema to reverse the meeting.

The evening watchers in Spain, including a certain Pedrag Mijatovic, did not go dead hand. According to the Montenegrin, former legendary player of Casa Blanca, the origin of the problem lies in the organization of the game, and in particular in defense, that which lost Sergio Ramos and Varane the same summer.

“It’s a total mess! They can score two or three goals, but each time they are able to take five! It was a pitiful game, really”, launched Mijatovic, annoyed by the spectacle to which he had attended this evening …