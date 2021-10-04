It’s already heating up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at MU

What follows after this advertisement

Manchester United sees blur

Manchester United and especially their coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have been under pressure for a few weeks. In the last 6 matches, in all competitions, the Red Devils have obtained only two victories, including one at the last second, in the Champions League, against Villareal. More importantly, they have been defeated three times, and could only get a draw against Everton, 1-1, this weekend. Immediately, all eyes turned to the Norwegian coach. His choices are debated in England. During the last championship meeting, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to leave his executives on the bench, in particular Cristiano Ronaldo or Paul pogba. Asked about his choices at the end of the meeting, the manager absolutely did not regret this choice: “You have to manage the workload of the players and the decision for me was the right one. ” His detractors then wonder how long he will be able to hold out under the pressure.





Ronaldo under fire from critics

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves dream comeback with Manchester United. However, with 5 goals in 7 matches in all competitions, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the object of criticism. On the set of Sportnieuws, a former member of the house was not kind to the Portuguese: Danny Blind. “Ronaldo doesn’t really need to take an active role. Normally, the attacker runs from one central defender to another. […] Ronaldo didn’t do that, he’s not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes that the others will conquer the ball“. The legend of the Red Devils Garry Neville also gave its opinion on CR7. He explains that the latter put a lot of pressure on his coach, by his mood swings. Indeed, this weekend, we saw the Portuguese quite annoyed after the poor performance against Everton. “Actions like this – and Cristiano is smart enough to know it – are going to put real pressure on the manager, more pressure than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under. I think this is something that needs to be managed over the next couple of months. Cristiano isn’t always going to score, he might not be playing every game. But I think if he goes like this, it will put a lot of pressure on Solskjaer“.

Kylian Mbappé comes out of the silence

The TV series Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid agitated the summer. For the first time, the French striker confirms “That he had expressed to PSG the desire to leave the club”. In an interview carried out in the program of RMC “Rothen ignites” this Monday, October 4, he assured that the Parisian leaders refused to sell him, against his will. “I asked to leave, because from the moment I didn’t want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement», He declares. Kylian also gave his side of the story, regarding his multiple refusals to extend: “People said that I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that’s absolutely not true“. Get ready, next summer will still be full of news about the future of the world champion.