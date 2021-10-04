It’s ch… when it happens. “Murders in Mulhouse”, the TV movie that takes everything

Maybe they weren’t even imagining it: when part of the TV movie crew came on September 6 to present Murders in Mulhouse at the Bel-Air cinema in Mulhouse with the elected officials of the Mulhouse agglomeration and the Grand Est region, their “filming facilitators”, the visionaries seemed to be green given the enthusiasm in the room. But from there to toast the politeness to The Voice on TF1 or Big heads on France 2, it would have been necessary to light candles at the Collegiate Church of Thann…

Confessed pleasure, local cocorico, this Sunday morning, reading the circulation figures shared by Christophe Devillers. Happy, “Mr. cinema of the city, kingpin who opens doors that are going well”: this is what Dominique Guérin, the producer, says about him, with Ping Pong Productions, of Murders in Mulhouse. In prime time on Saturday evening on generalist channels, the TV movie gathered 4.83 million viewers, according to the specialized site French film. That is to say 24.4% of audience share, and “one in four viewers”, rejoices Christophe Devillers.