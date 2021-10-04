Jean-Michel Aulas (OL): “Bernard Tapie was a magnificent man”

While he had paid tribute to Bernard Tapie, Sunday, via his Twitter account, Jean-Michel Aulas extended his remarks in a video, broadcast this Monday on the social networks of the Rhone club.
For the leader of Olympique Lyonnais, the death of the former boss of Olympique de Marseille, which occurred on Sunday, is “A great misfortune because it represented quite a story. He is a character who, through football but also through business, had brought many innovations at the time. He was very committed, like in football, and he did it with results because he also managed to turn around many companies. Often, we remember things that did not work as well, but here we had a character who was tremendously successful in football and who also gave desire and hope to footballers and entrepreneurs. “
“He was the one who said that there might be someone in Lyon who could make a contribution.
Aulas remembers that Tapie had put his foot in the stirrup in 1987 to take over OL, which was then playing in the second division. “He gave me the taste to take an interest in a football club, to give the best of oneself so that football is very representative through a club and a city, he recalls. He was the one who said that there might be someone in Lyon who could make a contribution. I had no idea myself that I was going to become a club president who lasted, which is rather rare in this world. “
The president of OL also confided that he had been marked by the power of conviction that the man exuded. “I remember an anecdote in Lyon, when I wanted to develop the club in the best possible way with business leaders. There had been a bit of reluctance when I told all these chefs that we were going to have a meeting with Bernard Tapie. And four hours later, everyone was at the tables to cheer him on and say he was a beautiful man. And that was the reality. “