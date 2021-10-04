Jenifer, dboussole, stops the shooting

Photo credits: TF1

The prilleuse stage of the cross-battles of “The Voice All Stars” made its first victims. On Saturday in the new tel-hook episode, the tension was at its height for Patrick Fiori, Jenifer, MIKA, Zazie and Florent Pagny who, after having formed their teams during the blind auditions, had to send one of their six talents into the arena … without knowing who they were going to face. It is up to the public on the stage to separate the two competing competitors. The game of chance and the choice of coaches therefore gave rise to pitiless duels. Olympe, darling of season 2 and rookie of Zazie, paid the price for Dominique Magloire’s powerful live, qualifies his expenses for the semi-final in the Florent Pagny. For the 3.7 million viewers, the real shock was the elimination of Al.Hy, the UFO from the program that many saw go to the home stretch. The impressive performance of Flo Malley, his evening opponent, on “Alter Ego” by Jean-Louis Aubert exceeded expectations. His victory, with 54.4% of the vote, threw astonishment among the coaches and in particular in the heart of Jenifer, the mentor of Al.Hy whom she considered as her favorite for all seasons .

“I’m leaving the show”

The defeat of her protection plunged Jenifer into a state of utter dismay. I’m shocked. I leave the show. I do not continue the singer said, stunned and confused, before pointing to the mechanics of this evidence: Frankly, I’m a bit confused. I confess … I adore you Flo, I should absolutely not react like that. But I am in the most total misunderstanding. I am extremely due. Extremely due to have seen them sing together. I didn’t see them singing together actually . Do you have the impression that this is a mess, that we have lost two great talents? Nikos Aliagas asked him. Both of them would have disgusted me so much replied Jenifer, flower of skin: Well done Flo, excuse me for this reaction. I wasn’t expecting it so much. Sorry (…) I lost Al.Hy, it hurts me. I don’t live it very well . Al.Hy was so sounds how nearly fainted! I almost felt unwell. I was completely confused (…) This public result also marked the abrupt end of my adventure. fuck a big slap she reacts today at the microphone of Tl-Leisure which relates, in another paper, how the emotion of Jenifer caused the interruption of the shooting for long, long minutes.





“We were in shock”

They explained to me what happened on the set but I did not know. I didn’t see Jenifer leave, I just saw the 4 coaches go backstage and say “we don’t understand what’s going on” and leave the set says Al.Hy, who at the time was totally in space cause of stress, our colleagues. Amalya, another talent on Jenifer’s team, says everyone on set was shocked of this elimination. When I saw Al.Hy leave, the first thing I said to myself was, “Okay, it’s not going to be fine for Jen.” And I understood his reaction to this special connection they have. I suspected that Jenifer would lose her means but not that point. I knew she would be angry and extremely sad explains the candidate revealed in season 1 of “The Voice”. The shooting is then suspended, leaving the talents, installed near the stage while waiting for their turn to sing, in the blur: At that moment, we don’t know what’s going on. There is an interruption of filming, we all think that Jenifer needs to come to his senses, but we don’t know anything. We stay in our stands and we wait. We just say to ourselves that she is going to cool off .

As Amalya rightly points out, Jenifer was pregnant with her third child, born in May, when the various missions of this season “All Stars” were put in the box: Her hypersensitivity plus the hormones in madness, I imagine the state in which she must have been . Ultimately, after having come to his senses and discussing with the production note Tl-Leisure, the filming of the cross-battles was able to resume. When Al.Hy, all is well for her. The funny thing is that my primary motivation in participating in “The Voice All-Stars” was the need to have a kick in the buttocks to wake me up. I understand now, the shooting dates back more than 9 months, that I totally got what I came for underlines the 27-year-old artist, who is releasing his new single “Come and looking for me” this Monday, October 4 and is actively preparing his second album, after having signed on the Jo & Co label (Claudio Capo, Hoshi).