Jennifer Lopez supports Ben Affleck at the screening of his new film

Since they have renewed their passion, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never leave each other and support each other in all their projects. On Sunday October 3, 2021, the 52-year-old singer accompanied the 49-year-old actor to a private screening of his new film, “The Tender Bar”. The event, which director George Clooney also attended, was held at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived hand in hand, escorted by their assistants. Adorned with large sunglasses, the interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” was dressed in a long black dress and was wearing a pair of heeled ankle boots. The actor was wearing jeans, a white T-shirt and a camel jacket. A set he then traded for a dark suit, an outfit he wore to go to the premiere of the film a few hours later.





“They will always make an effort to move and be present for each other”

If she was present alongside Ben Affleck for the private screening, Jennifer Lopez skipped the preview. Certainly the American star has reunited with her children in the evening, unless she has remained discreetly behind the scenes to encourage him, as the actor does so well when he also supports her in his artistic projects. On September 25 in New York, Ben Affleck accompanied Jennifer Lopez to the Global Citizen Live concert, where she performed on stage. “She works hard and it meant a lot to her to have him by her side. (…) They will always make an effort to move and be present for each other. Ben was very impressed with Jennifer’s show and loves watching her sing, ”E was told! News.

