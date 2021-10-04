Joey Starr insults opponents of the health pass

With the poster of the film This music does not play for anyone by Samuel Benchetrit, the rapper Joey Starr gave his opinion on the opponents of the sanitary pass, which he did not hesitate to call “assholes”.

As part of the promotion of the film This Music Does Not Play For Anyone by Samuel Benchetrit, rapper and actor Didier Morville – known as Joey Starr – spoke about the protests against the health pass in an interview with the media Le Bonbon and broadcast on social networks on September 30. And he was not kind to the demonstrators.

– You have $ 300M for a movie, what’s the subject? Response from Didier Morville: – a film on anti pass whose title would be: the assholes. Because they increased their small freedoms while there is more serious like the climate … pic.twitter.com/fwto8VS5jo

– nanani nanana (@ nananin70005132) October 1, 2021

They get screwed all day long by the state, the banks, and so on

When asked which film he would be ready to make with a budget of 300 million euros, he said: “I think I would do something anticipatory, something that might say: What are going to do? those people who demonstrate against the past [sanitaire] ? While the real fights are the climate, it is equality. ” When the journalist asked him to find a title for this fictional work, he replied bluntly: “You are assholes.”

He later criticized opponents who demonstrate, according to him, because “we violate their small freedoms knowing that they are stuffed all day long by the state, banks, and so on. .. but that they have the impression of being in a real fight ”.

47,935 demonstrators took to the streets across France to protest against the health pass on October 2, according to the Interior Ministry – which some protesters accuse of underestimating the figures – for the twelfth consecutive Saturday of mobilization.