Julie Obispo confides as rarely on her husband and reveals the golden rule in their relationship

For eight years, Julie Obispo has been in a relationship with singer Pascal Obispo. Discreet in the media, it is on the occasion of her new radio project that the pretty blonde has agreed to give some secrets about her couple in the columns of Femme Actuelle.

She made the choice to come out of the shadows … For eight years, Julie obispo shares the singer’s life Pascal Obispo, whom she married in September 2015. Model, the young woman has launched a new challenge by hosting the column from October 12 Julie Obispo’s meetings, on the new AirZen radio. For the occasion, Julie Obispo has agreed to confide in her couple in the columns of Current wife. While she remains very discreet about her love story, the pretty blonde revealed: “It’s a rule we’ve had with Pascal since the start of our relationship, we never talk about our private life. I try to share content on my social networks, but without necessarily talking about my husband. It is a rule that we have established together.“

For her radio debut, Julie Obispo chose to interview her husband. While the latter assured that he had as much pressure with her as in front of Nikos Aliagas, the young woman explained modestly: “He can talk well, he knows how to touch me! You know, I learn it everyday with him. He’s my husband so I’m not very objective, but I find him really complete. There are a lot of aspects of him that the audience and the people around him don’t know. He is wonderful. He is someone who is passionate about everything. He loves music, but also so many other things. My husband is a hyperactive person so I found it interesting to see how he managed to ‘de-stress’ and that he could deepen that with the listeners.Assuring that the singer had supported him in his project, she added: “It is important for him that I have my own identity, that I realize myself personally (…) He has always supported me and pushed me to discover new things.“

Julie and Pascal Obispo have been in a relationship for eight years

At the beginning of the year, Pascal Obispo said he was very proud of his wife. For TV 7 Days, he had indeed confided: “At first, we said ‘Obispo’s wife is a model …’ Something was bothering me. ‘ She has natural beauty. But not only. She is very interested in others, in specialties and she will prove it. I am very proud of it.“Three years earlier, the singer had revealed in the columns of the Parisian : “She is the most benevolent person I have had the chance to meet (…) It does me a lot of good. It highlights my qualities and helps me erase my faults.“

