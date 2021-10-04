More

    Kate Middleton has arrived in Paris, her first official visit since the start of the pandemic

    This Sunday, October 3, Kate Middleton arrived in France! Prince William’s wife is making her first official trip since the start of the health crisis. And she has her work cut out for her!

    The pandemic linked to Covid-19 had stopped the movements of the British royal family. But Kate Middleton is finally back in service. And it’s in our beautiful country that the wife of Prince William will make her first official trip abroad. Indeed, the mother of George, Charlotte and Louis arrived on our soil this Sunday, October 3. A stay in the capital which is not easy since it will meet the high representatives of the Paris 2024 Games.

    A visit that is not due to chance, since Kate Middleton is part of the International Olympic Committee. Her program is also very busy: Kate Middleton must also meet the players of the Rugby World Cup, organized in France in 2023. She will also address the winners of the UNESCO-L’Oréal Women and Science program! And his arrival was announced by the British Royal Family’s official Twitter account: “The Princess Royal has arrived in Paris! The princess carries out a series of engagements in the French capital, in particular, to meet representatives of the Olympic and Paralympic Games of Paris 2024”.

    “An indelible friendship between our two countries”

    The UK in France organization also shared a snapshot, where we can see an important symbol float : “The royal flag symbolizes the arrival of the Royal Family in France. It also marks the strength of an indelible friendship between our two countries with this official visit, the first since the start of the pandemic” This official trip therefore allows the princess to return to French soil. Indeed, on September 11, she went to Bormes-les-Mimosas, to celebrate the wedding of her brother, James. A ceremony organized with the utmost discretion : “There were no salamalecs, as they say back home. There were about fifty people, including Pippa. Prince William and Kate were there too but they did not want to steal the show from the bride and groom, Alizée Thevenet and James Middleton, who is a very nice boy “, told the mayor, François Arizzi, to nice morning.

    Aslam

