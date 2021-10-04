Have you fallen for Kena: Bridge of Spirits? One of the revelations of 2021 may have occupied you recently, and between sometimes tricky puzzles and more complicated boss fights than expected, it is not impossible that the call of a guide will sometimes be felt. We invite you to discover our walkthrough of the game of Ember Lab.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is the very first title from the studio Ember Lab and is one of the big surprises of the year. Available on PlayStation 5, PC but also PlayStation 4, this action-adventure game puts you in the shoes of Kena, the spirit guide, on a journey of initiation to uncover the secrets of her world. In order to unravel all the mysteries of this enchanting world, discover our guides and advice to overcome the puzzles and bosses that dot the adventure of the young heroine, and equip yourself without further delay with our complete solution of Kena: Bridge of Spirits!

Kena Bridge of Spirits: our complete solution

In this Kena Walkthrough: Bridge of Spirits, we go through the story mode of the game without leaving out any collectible. Each page is full of tips to perfect your wonder among the spirits of the forest. Check out our Complete guide to Kena: Bridge of Spirits to complete the game of Ember Lab 100% in the best conditions!





First steps

Taro’s mask

Adira’s mask

Toshi’s mask

Final boss

About Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Summary of our complete Kena solution: Bridge of Spirits