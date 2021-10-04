Konami does in the free but slaughters its franchise in the process

A few months ago, Konami announced a major change around its Pro Evolution Soccer license by switching the title to the Free To Play model and renaming it eFootball PES 2022.

Players were hearing the news with enthusiasm, the idea of ​​getting the game for free being particularly enjoyable … But now, Konami has just released what is billed as the most controversial game in franchise history.





In recent days, players have criticized the game at all costs … It must be said that from the outset, the graphics are quite uneven. If overall, the title is successful on next gen console, the situation is quite catastrophic on older consoles. The modeling of the players is also subject to debate: some players are better rendered on eFootball than on FIFA 22 but some stars like Mbapé, Messi or Ronaldo display catastrophic models, both wacky and caricatured to the extreme.

The game is also handicapped by an impressive number of bugs and offers a fairly limited content. The number of inconsistencies is also stratospheric for purists and fans: the PSG jersey sports a star reserved for the winners of the World Cup, the Clermont club is located at the level of Lyon on the map of France …

A shame situation which echoes the free aspect of the title, many players regret that the publisher has botched the work.