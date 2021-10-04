Korean ISP attacks Netflix over spike in traffic

Faced with the success of the series “Squid Game”, which explodes the use of its bandwidth, a Korean service provider asks Netflix to reimburse the costs related to the increase in traffic.

The immense popularity of Squid Game does not make everyone happy. SK Broadband, a Korean internet service provider, accuses Netflix of exploding its bandwidth use – the fault, it says, of the mass subscribers who “binge-watermarked” the series. Reuters reports that as a result, SK Broadband is asking the streaming platform to reimburse the costs associated with the increased traffic on its network.

According to the site Korea Herald, a South Korean court had already sided, last June, on the side of SK. It had been decided that Netflix was responsible for the high demand for data that its content could place on the service provider. The court announced that the streaming platform had “the obligation to pay the SK network, whose services it uses”. SK estimates the cost at 27.2 billion won (around $ 20 million) for 2020 alone.

“We are going to look into the complaint that SK Broadband has brought against us,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Register. “In the meantime, we continue to keep communication open and are thinking about ways to work with SK Broadband, to ensure a seamless streaming experience for our mutual customers.”

In a statement, Netflix also defended itself by assuring that it had contributed to the creation of approximately 16,000 jobs in South Korea, and that its various contents had had an economic impact of approximately 4 billion euros on the country.





A dazzlingly successful phenomenon

Squid Game, a dystopian South Korean soap opera from Netflix, has captivated subscribers of the platform since its launch on September 17. Created by Dong-hyuk Hwang, it follows a game that hundreds of indebted people agree to play in the hope of winning 45 billion won (about $ 3 million – Google searches for the price of the won have exploded since the broadcast of the series). From the first test, with the appearance of child’s play, the participants discover that they are putting their lives on the line, and that any abandonment will cost them death.

Two weeks after its release, Squid Game is already breaking records. This is the first Netflix original series from Korea to climb to number one in the platform’s Top 10 most watched programs. According to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, it will “very clearly” become the biggest non-English-speaking success of the streaming giant. He added that it has “a great chance of becoming the greatest series in Netflix history”, thus dethroning Bridgerton.