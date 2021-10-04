Kremlin dismisses accusations against Putin’s alleged relatives

From “unfounded allegations“: The Kremlin swept aside Monday, October 4 with the back of the hand a vast journalistic investigation affirming that several presumed relatives of President Vladimir Poutine possessed wealth concealed by offshore assemblies.

“We do not understand how this information can be considered reliableCommented Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian presidency, during a press conference. “We are simply dealing with a set of completely unfounded allegations (…) When there are serious publications, based on things or referring to serious things, then we will read them with interest.», He continued.

This survey, published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ, according to the acronym) and entitled Pandora Papers, in reference to the legend of Pandora’s box, mobilized around 600 journalists. According to the ICIJ, Svetlana Krivonogikh, presented by Russian media as an ex-mistress of Vladimir Putin, in 2003 acquired an apartment for four million dollars in Monaco via offshore accounts.

In November 2020, the Russian investigation site Proekt had claimed that this woman had had an affair with Vladimir Poutine in the 1990s and early 2000s. During these years she would have accumulated a colossal fortune. According to this publication, the couple even had a daughter, born in 2003 and named Elizaveta. The Kremlin had previously denied Proekt’s allegations, with Dmitry Peskov calling them in November 2020 as “ProvocationAnd low-end journalism. Last July, the investigative media was declared “undesirableBy the Russian Ministry of Justice, banning its activities on pain of criminal sanctions. In recent months, several Russian investigative media that have investigated the relatives of Vladimir Putin, a highly sensitive subject in Russia, have been banned or classified “foreign agents», A status which greatly complicates their operation.





Relatives of Putin implicated

According to the ICIJ investigation, an alleged childhood friend of the president, Pyotr Kolbine, is linked to a juicy offshore assembly involving the oligarch Gennady Timchenko, also close to the Russian head of state. The detractors of Vladimir Putin see in these personalities potential figureheads for the Russian president.

The ICIJ also claims that Konstantin Ernst, CEO of the first Russian television channel, dubiously acquired a huge piece of land in Moscow via an offshore company. This official is considered to be one of the brains who forged the media image of the Russian president, portraying him during major televised ceremonies or military parades. He is also the one who organized the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in the Russian city of Sochi, in February 2014. The person confirmed to the Russian investigative media Vajnié Istori to have a link with the offshore company Moscow Dvorik, but said he never hid it.

The ICIJ’s investigation draws on nearly 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies and uncovered more than 29,000 offshore companies. Many political leaders around the world but also personalities are implicated. The investigation also identified a fourth US state, South Dakota, benefiting from opaque tax-free zones, in addition to Delaware, Nevada or Wyoming.

For Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, this investigation has only one merit: “what is obvious is that the government that is the biggest offshore paradise in the world is of course the United States“.