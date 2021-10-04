Kylian Mbappé leaves the door open for his future

What follows after this advertisement

Silent for many weeks, Kylian Mbappé chose the second international break of this 2021-2022 exercise, a few hours from a semi-final of the League of Nations against Belgium (Thursday, 8:45 p.m.), to express himself on many current topics. Already present on RMC Sport this Monday, where he returned in a very remarkable way to his summer transfer window 2021 and his desires to leave Paris Saint-Germain, the 22-year-old striker continued his media tour by engaging in The team. In an interview to appear in the columns of the sports daily on Tuesday, KM7 went further about his future, clearly leaving the door open to a contract extension with the Rouge et Bleu.

And this while he wanted to join Real Madrid last summer and his current contract expires next June with the capital club. “I thought my adventure was over”, initially launched the French international (49 caps, 17 goals) to justify his desires elsewhere, before continuing. “I wanted to discover something else. I had been in the French Championship for six or seven years. I gave what I tried to give to Paris and I think I did it well. Coming to 18 in post-training and doing everything I did, I think that was something remarkable. Afterwards, everyone is free to draw the conclusions they want but that was my assessment. Leaving was the next logical step. ”





Mbappé does not rule out an extension with PSG

Kylian Mbappé, who reassured Parisian supporters by explaining that he was happy at Paris SG but also that he owed his fans and the French public a clear explanation of his situation, confided that he was not currently discussing with his management regarding a possible contract extension. Without however ensuring that he was going to leave freely next summer. “I’ve been in football long enough now to know that the truth of yesterday is not the truth of today, nor that of tomorrow. If I had been told that Messi was going to play for PSG, I would not have believed him. So we don’t know what can happen ”, he said.

Asked what could convince him to stay with the defending vice-champion of France, the native of Bondy kicked a little in touch. “We are far from it, since I wanted to leave this summer. I’m not going to be the hypocrite and come and throw a bottle in the sea, like, “Oh, I don’t know.” This summer, my ambition was clear, I wanted to leave and put the club in the best conditions to ensure my replacement. Currently, my future is not my priority. I’ve already wasted a lot of energy this summer, and it was exhausting. ” In the meantime, there is no doubt that the rumors about the future of Kylian Mbappé will continue to fuse in all directions in the coming months.