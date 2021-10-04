Laeticia Hallyday betrayed? Jalil Lespert appears in very good company in his absence

For several months, Laeticia Hallyday and Jalil Lespert spin the perfect love! Inseparable and complementary, lovebirds like to display their happiness on their social networks. Last September, they were also together to attend the tribute concert of Johnny Hallyday. In any case, the duo is obviously well. The couple also moved together in one of the chic neighborhoods of Los Angeles: The City of Angels. In addition, the ex-darling of Sonia Rolland would maintain excellent relations with the two daughters of his half. “Jade and Joy get along very well with Jalil. He is infinitely benevolent and does not try to project himself too much, which soothes me“, Has also confided Laeticia Hallyday for the” Parisian “. If the widow of Taulier is indeed back in LA, Jalil Lespert takes advantage of his side of Croatia.





In Sibenik more exactly, the actor is polishing a shoot. But he also likes to ease off as soon as the weather allows it. Like his partner, Kahina’s dad is also very active on Instagram. This Sunday, October 3, he also dazzled his many subscribers. On a sublime boat, Jade and Joy’s father-in-law obviously took a trip out to sea with a few friends. Not a little proud of his musculature, Jalil Lespert also proudly exhibited it on the Web before stealing a few heads. If Laeticia Hallyday was not in the game, the director of Versailles was very well surrounded. Indeed, many young women were at his side. The actress Cleopatra Colemen has also posted a pretty grimace in front of the camera. When the cats are not around, the mice are dancing!

