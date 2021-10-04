More

    Laporta already agree with a myth to replace Koeman!

    Joan Laporta surprised everyone on Saturday afternoon. While he seemed to indicate the way out, the president of FC Barcelona reinforced Ronald Koeman in his coaching duties. This Monday, the Madrid daily As announced that a new deadline on its future has been set for October 24.

    This date is anything but trivial since it is the day of the next Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid (4:15 p.m.). In the meantime, however, Laporta would have already been agitated behind the scenes to find him a successor. Gerard Romero, well informed about the mysteries of Barça, made revelations in this direction.

    “On Wednesday, Xavi and Laporta agreed on the basis of an agreement for his arrival at Barça,” assured the Spanish journalist on Twitch. Friday: Koeman had everything to be disembarked. Saturday: a tête-à-tête between Laporta and Koeman changed the situation. That said, Xavi could land at any time: in January, next summer, or even immediately if the results don’t change. “

    If Joan Laporta has comforted Ronald Koeman on the bench of FC Barcelona, ​​nothing says that the latter has the total assurance of surviving in the long term to the crisis of the Catalan club. Xavi, backstage, would already be ready to take over.

