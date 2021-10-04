More

    Laura Smet, Bérénice Béjo and Eye Haïdara, sublime jurors in Dinard

    Entertainment


    The three actresses closed the 32nd edition of the Dinard British Film Festival on Saturday.

    After Deauville a few weeks ago, it was around Dinard to celebrate its film festival. The 32nd edition of the British Film Festival took place from September 29 to October 3. On Saturday, the closing ceremony revealed the winners, congratulated by the members of the jury.

    This year, the latter was chaired by Bérénice Béjo. In her mission to decide between the films, the actress was supported by Laura Smet, Eye Haïdara, Paul Webster, Mohamed Hamidi, Jean des Forêts and Finnegan Oldfield.


    Two awards for director Ben Sharrock

    During the closing ceremony, Bérénice Béjo, Laura Smet and Eye Haïdara caused a sensation on stage, all elegantly dressed and showing a beautiful complicity during the photocall. The jury thus awarded the audience prize for feature film to the film “Limbo” by Ben Sharrock, while the audience trophy “shortcuts” was awarded to “Bound” by Joe Carter.

    The Jury Prize, Hitchcock for Best Performance, was given to Nika McGuican and Nora-Jane Noone for their performance in Cathy Brady’s “Wildfire”. The Barrière Jury Special Prize went to “Sweetheart” by Marley Morrison. And finally, the Hitchcock d’Or Ciné + was won by “Limbo” by Ben Sharrock, thus doubly sacred.

    Any reproduction prohibited


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleWhy the Nobel Prize in Medicine has only awarded one vaccine in 119 years
    Next articleExclusive Covid-19: in California, vaccination is now mandatory for children 12 to 17 years old

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC