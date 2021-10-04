Laura Smet bright in Dinard, end clap with Bérénice Béjo

Radiant, Laura Smet closed the 32nd British film festival in Dinard on October 2, 2021. Dressed in a glittery cream jumpsuit associated with a long black velvet jacket, Raphaël Lancrey-Javal’s wife was sublime for this first appearance on red carpet since the birth of her son Léo, born in October 2020.

Accompanied by Bérénice Bejo, Eye Haïdara and Sophie Duez, the daughter of Johnny Hallyday and Nathalie Baye shone both by her elegance and by her role as a member of the jury within this event. By his side, British actor Finnegan Oldfield, director Mohamed Hamidi and producers Jean des Forêts and Paul Webster also posed on the red carpet to congratulate Cathy Brady who received the Hitchcock for Best Performance with Wildfire.





During this festival, the Special Prize of the Barrière Jury was awarded to Sweetheart from Marley Morrison and the Hitchcock d’Or Ciné + to Ben Sharrock for Limbo. Regarding the Audience Awards, the Hitchcock Feature Film Audience Award was awarded to Ben Sharrock for Limbo while the Hitchcock Prize for Public Shortcuts went to Joe Carter for Bound.

Resplendent, Laura Smet had also made a very noticed appearance at the opening of this festival on September 29. The one who now lives in Cap Ferret with her husband and her son has confided that she now wants to turn to directing. A career that could be promising for the pretty blonde who has already received the award for best short film for Thomas during the Chelsea Film Festival in New York.