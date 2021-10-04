Laurie Cholewa gives news about her health

During an interview with TV Magazine’s Le Buzz TV, Laurie Cholewa gave news of Laurent Weil, absent from Canal + since the end of June.
The spectators accustomed to following the Cannes Film Festival on Canal + felt somewhat orphaned during the last edition which took place from July 6 to 17. Indeed, if Didier Allouch and Laurie Cholewa were present at the bottom of the steps of the Palais des Festivals to interview Sophie Marceau, Matt Damon and all the other stars who came to the Croisette, a historical journalist from the encrypted channel was missing. For the first time since he has been on Canal +, nearly twenty years, Laurent Weil has missed a Cannes Film Festival. It was her colleague Laurie Cholewa who announced the news on July 7 live on the air: “We especially think very strongly of Laurent Weil who cannot be with us this evening, following a health problem. The entire management of Canal + joins us in telling him how much we love him, how much he We miss him. We would like him to be here tonight, but we’re sure he’ll be back soon. “
Laurent Weil victim of a health problem
According to information from Le Parisien, the 57-year-old journalist had been “victim of a serious health problem at the end of June”. The daily then specified: “Hospitalized, he is better and he is surrounded by his relatives.” Since then, radio silence on the health of the one who also covers the Oscars for Canal + each year. This Monday, October 4, Laurie Cholewa was the guest of TV Magazine’s Le Buzz TV program to discuss the tenth edition of the charity concert “Their voices for hope”, organized next Monday at the Olympia. A host of artists led by Amir, Julien Doré, Julie Zenatti, Claudio Capéo and Bénabar will perform on the legendary Parisian stage to raise funds for the Arcad foundation which fights against pancreatic cancer. A disease that deeply affects the new host of the show Clap! on Europe 1 since his father died of it, at the age of 54: “He left in three months, it was very brutal and very traumatic. And I needed to find meaning in this departure …”
Laurie Cholewa discusses the return of Laurent Weil
The host, mother of a second child since the summer of 2020 and whose first name she revealed a few weeks later, was therefore asked about the health of her colleague Laurent Weil, with whom she usually shares the antenna. If no date is scheduled for his return, Laurie Cholewa gave some rather reassuring news: “He is resting and I hope he will come back very, very quickly. In any case, I miss him a lot. Laurent Weil, it is one of the meetings of my TV life. We were scared but it will be okay. , he will be back.” Laurie Cholewa finally discussed the future of her show Tchi Tcha, not yet returned to the encrypted channel grid: “We are still thinking about it but it will be a revamped formula, we needed it, I was not completely satisfied with Tchi Tcha last season.”