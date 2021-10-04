More

    Legion Play, a portable Android console for Lenovo?

    There is a very interesting little leak from home Lenovo directly, who had put on his site some details for a product that was not finally announced during the MWC 2021, which was held at the end of June in Barcelona. This product, named Legion Play if one relies on some information, is quite simply a portable console which works under Android.

    More exactly, we have an ersatz 7 “phone or tablet in FHD (and HDR 10 support) with fixed controllers on the left and right. A solution close to the Switch Lite in terms of design, with two sticks, a directional cross and a variety of buttons.


    An interesting product that leaves however doubtful, as the competition is fierce. On the one hand, we have precisely Nintendo with its portable consoles which begin 200 approximately, and on the other side are Valve with a PC or even the few brands of telephones Gaming like Red Magic, with optional pads of the type GameSir X2.

    Depending on the pricing position, this Legion Play could hardly find its place, but let’s not judge without knowing because a dedicated product offers advantages different from a telephone, such as cooling designed for intensive use, well-positioned speakers or even theoretically successful ergonomics.


