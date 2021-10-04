Leïla Bekhti radiant in front of the divine wife of Paul Pogba: Rain of stars at the L’Oréal fashion show

This Sunday, October 3, 2021, many personalities were present in Paris to attend the famous L’Oréal fashion show. In this Parisian fashion week (which continues until October 6), celebrities have responded to the traditional open-air parade of the famous cosmetics brand.

And upon her arrival, Leïla Bekhti really made the flashes of photographers crackle. On the forecourt of Human and Women’s rights, the 37-year-old actress appeared perfectly dressed. Dressed in an oversized and unstructured beige top as well as high-waisted black pants, Tahar Rahim’s companion opted for a resolutely very chic seasonal outfit. The wife of footballer Paul Pogba, Maria Zulay Pogba Salaues, also came for the occasion. Dressed in a pretty white suit, enhancing her slender figure, the pretty blonde brought a touch of color to her outfit with a small neon pink handbag. After recently revealing the name of her second child, the mother appeared radiant in front of the photographers.





A collection under the sign of diversity

Among the guests, the spectators also had the pleasure of meeting the American singer. Bella poarch, Carla Ginola, Marie Drucker, Elsa Zylberstein as well as the rapper Kid Cudi – who had opted for a very grunge look -.

On the podium, Camila Cabello and Amber Heard had the pleasure of parading with the latest innovations from the brand. A committed collection that conveyed “a strong message in favor of self-esteem “. “The event will celebrate our vision of femininity and feminism, and will be a rallying cry for all women – but also for men – who share our convictions.“, had previously indicated Delphine Viguier-Hovasse (international general manager of L’Oréal Paris) in a press release.