“’Les Intranquilles’ sounds just because it looks like life”

“Les Intranquilles”, by Joachim Lafosse, in theaters since September 29, takes us through the daily life of a family one of whose members has bipolar disorder. Realistic table or not? We asked for the opinion of a specialist, the psychiatrist Jean-Victor Blanc.

Psychiatrist at Saint-Antoine hospital in Paris, teacher at Sorbonne University, specialist, among others, in bipolar disorder, Jean-Victor Blanc has observed for several years the way in which pop culture represents mental illness. He devoted a book to it in 2019, Pop and shrink (ed. Plon), and still regularly gives lectures on the subject (1).

He also does not hesitate to use films as therapeutic tools for his patients, especially during discussion circles. This week he saw Joachim Lafosse’s latest feature film, The Unquiet, whose central character, played by Damien Bonnard, is suffering from bipolarity.

As a psychiatrist, how would you rate the treatment of mental illness in The Unquiet ?

The view on bipolar disorder is very accurate and very sensitive. Before taking on the role, Damien Bonnard carried out real research work with people suffering from the disease, and with shrinks. He embodies his character with a concern for authenticity rarely seen in the cinema: he does not hide the seriousness of the disorder, but does not give in to the spectacular demonstrations that can be seen in films like happiness therapy (by David O. Russell, 2013) or Mister jones (from Mike Figgis, 1997), to mention only the most classic.

In these cases, we have the feeling that the actors seek above all to achieve a “performance” … sometimes caricatured. This is not the case with The Unquiet, which is not for all that a documentary. The director, Joachim Lafosse, evolves in the narrative register of the drama, which differs from the comedies I mentioned above but makes no judgment on bipolarity and its consequences, sometimes devastating.

Jean-Victor Blanc: ” The Unquiet does not make bipolar disorder a totally frightening disease, but neither does it lighten its real and sometimes terribly heavy burden on those who suffer from it. “ Plon editions

Devastating in particular on the functioning of a couple …

The real subject of the film is not so much bipolar disorder as the story of a couple who, in effect, are breaking up. All couples can disintegrate, illness or not! In this case, The Unquiet echoes the director’s personal story: it is not breaking a medical secret – since he himself tells it – to say that his own father had bipolar disorder; they weighed in the separation of his parents.

Joachim Lafosse, director of “Intranquilles”: “This is not a film about bipolarity, but a love film” Guillemette Odicino 13 minutes to read

But the fact that this man, still according to what Joachim Lafosse says, is now fully recovered and that he has not been hospitalized for decades, in particular thanks to regular treatment, has had to help preserve the film from easy pathos. Without giving in to the American happy ending, The Unquiet does not end in suicide either!

And one hardly ever sees his hero there in the hospital – whereas in the scenario, he stays there twice. This has the merit of avoiding all the clichés about hospitalization in psychiatry. What we can see very well, however, is forgiveness, which is not an easy path but which is possible. The Unquiet sounds just because it looks like life.





Do you know how, in concrete terms, Damien Bonnard prepared for the role?

He went to Sainte-Anne hospital several times to meet patients and doctors. He also says that among his relatives, several are suffering from bipolar disorders and that they have helped him a lot to approach his character, both in his manic outbursts, the phases of excitement, as in their decompensation.

Depression is also undoubtedly what is most complicated for an actor to play, because everything is played out in the interior. She is rarely portrayed onscreen, except in a few iconic films like Melancholia, by Lars von Trier.

You say that it is the story of a couple, more than that of a man… How do you perceive the character of the woman, played by Leïla Bekhti?

It also shows a lot of accuracy. The fact that these fictional characters wear, on screen, the same first names as the actors in life, undoubtedly contributes to reinforcing the feeling of authenticity… But beyond that, the feelings of each other are described with a lot. of subtlety and relevance.

“The fairest works are often signed by artists who are concerned with the subject of mental health.”

After the first serious crisis of her companion, Leïla lives in fear of a new hospitalization. I notice the same thing with the spouses of my patients. And as healthcare professionals, we need to pay attention to those around us. Encourage their level of involvement with the patient to avoid relapse … while not putting too much pressure on one or the other. Treating the question of “hollow” hospitalization, without showing it directly, allows Joachim Lafosse to focus on all these somewhat suspended moments, so essential.

In the middle of this couple, another very important character slips, that of the child …

It would have been easy to show him fascinated by his father, telling himself that it’s so great to be able to do stupid things with him! On the contrary, we see that, sometimes at least, this child is afraid. He perceives the dysfunctions in his father’s behavior, and his suffering. Without doubt, here again, the director’s intimate experience proved to be decisive. The character of Damien is neither a hero nor a fairground animal, but it is clear that his pathology is imposed on those around him, including his little boy.

Cannes Film Festival, D-2: Leïla Bekhti, a solar figure, on the poster for the “Intranquilles”, in competition Cecile Mury 3 minutes to read

Do you have to have suffered from a mental illness, or have been around a sick person, to know how to speak about it correctly in the cinema?

Let’s say that the most accurate works are often signed by artists who are concerned with the subject of mental health. Lars von Trier was able to show the phases of depression in Melancholia … but he does not hide that he himself has gone through them. same for me To the Bone (from Marti Noxon, 2017, on Netflix) which treats anorexia with finesse: Lead actress Lilly Collins has experienced eating disorders, as has writer and director Marti Noxon.

Of course, films can be more or less successful, more or less cinematic. Knowledge of the subject does not imply artistic success. But most of the time it induces a correct approach. The Unquiet does not make bipolar disorder a totally frightening disease, but neither does it lighten its real and sometimes terribly heavy burden on those who suffer from it. One way to demystify it, while emphasizing its seriousness.