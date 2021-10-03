Let ’em keep getting greener

by Andrei Martyanov.

Almost without comments. No comment is required.

” The global energy shortage has forced a German power producer to shut down a power plant after running out of coal. Steag GmbH closed its plant in Bergkamen-A in the west of the country this week due to a coal shortage, it said by email. The shutdown is the first sign that Europe may have to rely on mild, windy weather to keep the lights on, as the continent faces natural gas shortages and coal is unlikely to come to the rescue. “.

Read again, carefully: ” The shutdown is the first sign that Europe may have to rely on mild, windy weather to keep the lights on as the continent faces natural gas shortages and coal is unlikely to come to the rescue “.

Western “elites” are morons with no serious training in engineering and real science. So, let’s let them continue to get greener.





” European utilities have already turned to coal due to the shortage of natural gas. They recently intervened in the spot market to secure shipments and even asked Russia to source more. China’s move to source more supplies may worsen the situation as Europe scrambles to find fuel this winter “.

Don’t tell me I didn’t warn you. Russia is fully fulfilling its contractual obligations and if someone wants to kill themselves, it is not for Russia to save them. Do they want more? Of course they pay the new price for additional volumes of the energy they want. If not, go and show yourself off and get completely retarded… I mean “green” which is pretty much the same in terms of delirium. They do not teach physics and electrical engineering in law and political “science” schools. Russia, meanwhile, has much bigger fish to fry in the East and is redirecting its resources to this market.

German company Emercom has already released a public video ad on how not to freeze to death.

If the Star Trek meme wasn’t enough, this one covers just about everything, including the indictment of European politicians who view their citizens as guinea pigs in a bizarre experiment where patients run the asylum.

We are talking about criminal negligence due to the total incompetence and fanaticism of the Western political class, for which Europeans are already paying the price.

source: https://smoothiex12.blogspot.com

translated by International Network