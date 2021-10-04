London police officer charged with rape

A London policeman has been charged with rape, police said in the British capital on Sunday, days after one of his colleagues was sentenced to life for rape and murder, a case which has moved the UK deeply.

The policeman, David Carrick, 46, was arrested on Saturday in the county of Hertfordshire (north London), said the Metropolitan Police, who suspended him the same day. He will appear in court on Monday.

This policeman is part of the London Police Unit responsible for the protection of Parliament and diplomatic representations.

This is the unit to which Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old police officer sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the March rape and murder of a Londoner, Sarah Everard, whom he handcuffed during a fake arrest, before kidnapping, raping and killing her.





This affair plunged the police into turmoil: accused of having ignored a series of alarming signals on the condemned, it finds itself at the heart of a crisis of confidence on the part of the population.

The murder of Sarah Everard had caused terror in the United Kingdom. Thousands of women had confided on social networks that they had been threatened or attacked in public space, calling on politicians to act.

“I am deeply concerned to hear that a police officer from the unit responsible for parliamentary and diplomatic protection has been arrested and charged with this serious offense,” responded the head of the Met, Cressida Dick. “I fully recognize that this will be of great concern to the public as well.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday admitted that justice was not doing enough to prosecute sexual assaults against women. But he called on “women of all ages to trust the police” who, he said, “mostly do a fantastic job”.