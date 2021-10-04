LOSC – OM: Better attendance of the 9th day of Ligue 1

This Monday, the newspaper The team delivered the classification of the best crowds of the day of the championship. The LOSC and its enclosure, the Pierre Mauroy Stadium, monopolized the first place of the 9th day of Ligue 1 with just under 45,000 spectators, a hierarchy that continues week after week.

For the fourth game of the season at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Ligue 1 offered a real shock with a confrontation between two champions of the championship. This Sunday, October 3, LOSC met Olympique de Marseille. A beautiful poster in which the Mastiffs distinguished themselves both on the lawn and in the stands. With 44,839 supporters present at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium, the LOSC posted an occupancy rate of 89%. A great crowd for an almost complete enclosure which makes it the best crowd in Ligue 1 during this 9th day. LOSC is ahead of ASSE – Lyon (33,643), Rennes – PSG (28,092), Nantes – Troyes (15,150) or even OGC Nice – Stade Brestois (13,503).