Lyon: Domenech’s warning

Unable to take cover or lock the match, Olympique Lyonnais ended up being joined by AS Saint-Etienne (1-1) in additional time of the derby counting for the 9th day of Ligue 1 Sunday. La Chaîne L’Equipe consultant Raymond Domenech has urged coach Peter Bosz and his men to adopt a more balanced style.

“Lyon is unable to manage a result. The Lyonnais play, they attack, that’s good. But they do not make the difference. Sometimes, they find themselves in difficulty by leaving boulevards to the opponent … Every time Once the ball goes back to the other side, they leave someone free. There are spaces everywhere, to the right, to the left. It’s complicated! “Lamented the former OL defender.





“I think they all break free. You can blame the players and the coach for that. The players can’t play like that. They play games to win them. When you win 1-0 in a derby, that It is not worth attacking at 14… It was necessary to keep a safety, at least, especially behind, where they are often lost in the placement… (…) These defensive problems are not today, but the ‘OL must go to something else, “warned the former French coach.

by Romain Lantheaume on 10/04/2021




