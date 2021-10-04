MacBook Pro M1X: launch imminent!

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the MacBook Pro M1X are expected to launch in November.

Now that the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max have hit the shelves, the eyes of Apple fans are now on other highly anticipated products. This is the case of the MacBook Pro, which should be entitled to a real makeover by the end of the year, with a brand new design and an Apple Silicon chip. Precisely, according to Bloomberg, this machine should be started during the “Months to come”.

We can therefore expect a presentation conference shortly, even if Mark Gurman does not specify a date. The commercial launch of the future MacBook Pro would take place in November. The journalist nevertheless has some reservations about the Mac mini M1X, the launch of which was expected at the same time. According to him, Apple’s mini-tower is ultimately behind schedule.





Gurman takes the opportunity to deliver his latest predictions about future MacBook Pros. According to him, we would find two machines of 14 and 16 inches. Both computers should be entitled to even an M1X chip with 10 cores – 8 high performance cores and 2 energy efficient cores. Two graphics options would be offered: one with 16 cores and the other with 32 cores.

These new MacBook Pros should inaugurate a new chassis with more pronounced angles. The Touch Bar would bow out, but old ports would make a comeback, like the SD card reader, HDMI port or MagSafe. There are also rumors that these machines should introduce mini-LED screens, like the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1.