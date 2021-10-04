More

    Major blackout affects Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp networks

    LCI editorial staff –

    On Twitter, the Facebook group reacted shortly after 6 p.m., explaining that it was working on a return to normalcy: “We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing the Facebook app. We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” The Instagram network in turn communicated about this bug, again on Twitter: “Instagram and its friends are having a bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having trouble using them. Please indulge us, we’re on it!”

    According to the specialist site Downdetector, which lists bug reports made by users, the four networks have been affected since 5 p.m. Paris time by a massive outage affecting highly populated regions, such as Paris or Washington. Several countries would therefore be affected by these connection problems, including France, the United States or the United Kingdom according to the Guardian.

