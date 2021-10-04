Man Utd: Park’s request to supporters

Iconic Manchester United attacking midfielder between 2005 and 2012, Ji-Sung Park is entitled to his own song at Old Trafford. Problem: it is not necessarily very flattering for the South Koreans that it presents as “dog eaters” … Hence the cry from the heart addressed by the former glory to the Mancunian supporters.

“I know the United fans didn’t want to offend anyone with this song. But still, I still have to educate the fans and ask them to stop with this line (‘You might be a dog eater in your country’ , editor’s note), which is now akin to an insult to Koreans, ”Park regretted for the official Red Devils podcast. The ex-player admits to having felt uneasy at the time.





“Listening to this song, even ten years later, I pity the young me who tried to overcome this discomfort that I felt at the time. I also feel responsible for the young people who are still discriminated against as a Asians or Koreans, and who fight against this kind of discomfort. (…) In Korea, things have changed a lot. It is true that, historically, we have eaten dog meat. But nowadays, in particular the younger generation, she really does not like it. The culture has changed, “concluded the South Korean hoping that his message will be heard …

Read 13.615 times – by Romain Lantheaume on 10/04/2021 at 4:32 p.m.



