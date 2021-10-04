management will negotiate with the unions in a tense context

New twist on the social plan at SFR. In an internal email sent last Friday, to which The gallery had access, Grégory Rabuel, CEO of Altice France and SFR, decided to resume dialogue with the unions. He wants to try a “Final negotiation” with staff representatives, in order to achieve “To a majority, or even unanimous, agreement in the interest of the employees” of the operator to the red square.

To do this, the management of SFR decided to withdraw, on the same day, its request for approval of its plan to cut 1,700 jobs from the Regional and Interdepartmental Directorate for the Economy, Employment, Labor and of solidarities (Drieets) of Ile-de-France. It is Fabienne Glatt-Quintana, the HRD of Altice France, the parent company of SFR who took care of it in a letter to this administration, that The gallery was able to consult. It justifies this maneuver by the reception, the day before, of a “Draft collective agreement relating to the amended PDV (voluntary departure plan, Editor’s note)” of the operator’s intersyndicale.

Refusal of mediation

Bringing together the CFDT, Unsa and the CFTC, the latter indeed addressed this request to the management of SFR, “A few hours from the approval of the plan” by Drieets, she said in a statement. It calls in particular for a “Guaranteed stability of the organization and jobs until 2024” and “Clauses guaranteeing the effectiveness of volunteering”. In addition, the intersyndicale would like these negotiations to take place within the framework of mediation. “Under the authority of the State”.

In her letter to the Drieets, Fabienne Glatt-Quintana specifies that the managers of SFR noted “Many points of disagreement”, estimating some requests “Unreasonable and therefore unacceptable”. ” However, she continues, We welcome this approach since, despite our many requests, we had so far not received any concrete proposal from the inter-union. ” On the other hand, and to the chagrin of the unions, management does not want to hear about a “Mediation process”.

“There was certainly pressure”

Why did SFR management want, at the last minute, to start negotiations with the unions? “There was certainly pressure to bring them in our direction”, reacted Olivier Lelong, deputy central delegate of the CFDT, last Friday. This rebound occurs above all ten days after a court decision favorable to staff representatives. On September 21, the Paris court ruled that the implementation of the social plan was marred by “Disloyalty”. He agreed with the unions, which have said for months that management lied about its intentions until an employment agreement expires. The court also criticized SFR’s economic arguments to justify this downsizing.





In the process, Alain Mendiburu, the secretary of the central CSE of SFR, demanded, in a letter to the Drieets as well as to a labor inspector and an adviser to Elisabeth Borne, the Minister of Labor, “To defer the approval of the plan”. This challenge from the public authorities has perhaps borne fruit. The negotiations are shaping up to be difficult. A first meeting between management and the unions is scheduled for Wednesday. If no agreement is found within two weeks, by October 22 precisely, the SFR staff will file a new application for approval of the social plan.