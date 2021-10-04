Manchester City claim Liverpool fan spat on staff, files complaint

Manchester City have filed a complaint with Liverpool after a Reds fan allegedly spat on staff members in the 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday in the Premier League shock, reported the media. Sky Sports also said that Liverpool had already opened an investigation into the incident.
Citizens coach Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident during the meeting, but was informed by his staff later. ” I don’t know what happened, a the Spaniard claimed to Sky Sports after the match. I heard something from the crowd – something unpleasant for the staff. But I don’t know what exactly. I haven’t seen the pictures. “
“Liverpool are far superior to this kind of behavior”
And the former Barça coach to add: ” I’m sure Liverpool will take action on this person. Liverpool are far superior to this kind of behavior. Nothing will change my admiration for this club. It was the same story two, three years ago when we came here and they destroyed our bus (during the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League in 2018). It’s only about certain people, not Liverpool. “