Marta very attached to Naël | Teyssier judges pretentious Mehdi – Here everything begins October 7, 2021 (episode 244) | Here it all begins

Here it all begins season 2 in advance episode 244 broadcast on Thursday, October 7, 2021 (TF1). Salomé is convinced that Maxime has romantic feelings for Ambre. Marta gives up everything to spend time with Naël. Mehdi Mabsoute too pretentious, Teyssier puts him in his place.



Episode 244 broadcast on TF1 on Thursday, October 7, 2021

Find the full summary ofHere It All Starts Episode 244 broadcast on TF1 on Thursday, October 7, 2021 (see the summaries in advance of Here it all begins ): the recap of the previous episode Here everything starts from 06/10/2021 is online.





Antoine, Claire and Clotilde want to keep Ambre to calm things down … Teyssier does not want her reinstated, he says to them “you are all ch *** ing me”.

Clotilde offers Emmanuel to test Ambre if he has any doubts about his abilities.

Mehdi is always critical of Zacharie: he finds his teacher’s methods stupid. Later, Mehdi tells Hortense that he thinks he can do better than Zacharie and his famous floating island revisited.

Marta keeps Naël the time that Rose goes to a meeting with her editor.

Enzo and Deva tell Amber that they are sorry for his sister. Deva feels that Amber has reason to be angry. Charlene is still angry, Amber says she is just coming to pick up her things.

Teyssier comes to see Amber and she tells him that she did not know that Maxime was a student at the institute. Teyssier must put a dessert on the double A menu, he offers to help her… If she is not there, Ambre must never set foot again at the institute.





Marta warns Theo that she is not going to do her second role. Theo is disgusted that Marta lets go of him for the service because of Nael. Marta lied to Rose saying she was off for the day.

Salomé cannot take any more as Maxime flies to the aid of Amber constantly. She tells Anaïs that she no longer knows if she wants to get back together. Salomé is afraid of being wary of Maxime all the time, she has become jealous. Anaïs is convinced that Salomé and Maxime will get back together, they love each other too much.

Amber confides in Jade that she is not sure she wants to stay at the institute. Amber says she doesn’t have the level for Teyssier’s dessert. Jade thinks Amber should ask Maxime to help her.

Amber comes to see Maxime to tell him that Teyssier wants to take her back but by testing her. She says she does not know any technique that Teyssier asks of her. Maxime agrees to do it for Jade. Amber does not achieve anything, Maxime tells her that she must stop being angry… that will not allow her to move forward.

Hortense receives congratulations from Zacharie and Teyssier for her dessert. When he tastes Zacharie’s dessert, he says it’s poetic but it stays simple.

Teyssier dismantles Mehdi on his dessert, he says that it reminds him of a teenager who would have emptied his fridge in a cake tin.

Charlène suggests that Marta come to a party but Marta tells her that she has to babysit Naël. Marta takes the baby’s side.

Here everything starts in advance, episode 244 of October 7, 2021: Naël will be leaving the institute soon







Mehdi comes to see Teyssier to come back to the dessert tasting: he says he tried to bring out a more complex dessert than Zacharie. Teyssier tells Mehdi that the concern of his dessert is that he was pretentious like him. Teyssier said to Mehdi: “Stop telling it to yourself, you go down one floor and go back to learn with a real chef”.

Salomé comes to see Maxime, she does not understand that he is helping her prepare for her test with Teyssier. Maxime helps Ambre just a few hours to redeem himself from Jade. Salomé thinks that Maxime is falling in love.

Rose and Jasmine come out of the medical appointment. Jasmine thought the psychiatrist was super cool, she agreed to take her treatment.

Rose receives a call from ASE, she announces to Marta and Jasmine that another foster family has been found for Naël. He’s going to sell, Marta seems devastated.

To be continued The summary Here it all begins episode 245 from Friday 8 October 2021.

