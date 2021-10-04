Marvel has given up on this character and it’s a shame

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings quietly settled in the space of a month at the head of best world productions of the year 2021, very soon exceeding the symbolic bar of 200 million dollars in box-officer’s receiptse. The previous film that reached this milestone was Bad Boy For Life, released in early 2020, January 17. The bend of an interview, director spoke at length on the film, and on the pre-production of it, while they imagined the concept of the characters. The relationship Shang Chi should have had with his family would have been drastically different.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings : a family story

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is much more than Marvel classic. It is a poignant family story that comes at the right time to introduce new characters and artifacts important in the future of the chronology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Mcu). Because now in the future, we can count on Shang-Chi, his sister Wenwu and his friend Katy, but also on the entire secret organization of the Ten Rings, that Wenwu recovered at the same time as his brother grabbed the rings. But unfortunately for Wenwu, it could have been quite different. To put it more simply: Wenwu almost never existed.

Indeed, the director of the film Destiny Daniel Cretton suggested thatthere was an iteration of the script where Shang Chi had a brother, who would have ended up turning into a monster. An idea that would have been inspired more in depth byone of the elements of the Shang-Chi comic book. Still repeating the words of Destin Daniel Cretton to Yahoo!, Marvel left the field open to them to create many versions of the storyline, to then come and frame them and direct in one direction rather than another to avoid any blurring, to keep certain plot elements secret, or to avoid scattering in a “too crazy” direction:





At one point there was a time when Shang-Chi had a brother who had stayed with dad rather than a sister. It was very early. And there are comic book inspirations for this character. And I think that the brother turned into a monster at one point. We were doing some pretty weird stuff at first before Jonathan made us back down. I think Destin and I, when we got there, were like, “We can do anything! It’s Marvel!” To be honest, no idea was on the table, which was really cool of Marvel, letting the team explore a bit, then finally they say to you “You can’t do that, it’s too crazy” or “We’re doing this somewhere else, but we can’t talk about it, that kind of thing.”

A character too intrusive and refused

Thereby Destiny Daniel Cretton explains that this brother would have had a deeper connection to the comics. But we already know that Marvel wanted to move in a very different direction from the character in order to avoid many controversies related to the origins of the character., namely his father, formerly Fu Manchu, a character representing anti-Asian racism. If you want to know more about him, we wrote you a full article to introduce you to the character right here.

The Mandarin family is, in the comics, very extensive (in several millennia, it has had time to be fertile). Thereby, Shang Chi has on Earth-616, no less than 4 brothers. Moving shadow, Brother Staff (deceased half-brothers), Takeshi (Half-Brother) and M’Nai (Adoptive brother). Among them, only the latter is really known, sincehe was also the hero’s best friend. A character who has the heavy task of finding Shang-Chi once this one on the run before dying in an epic duel and …be teleported back to the past by Kang the Conqueror to join his Legion of the Dead. The link to Phase 4 of the MCU has reportedly been found.