Mauricio Pochettino “angry” after defeat against Rennes

Beaten in Rennes this Sunday, PSG suffered its first hitch in the league, after 8 wins in a row. A defeat that comes just after a great performance in the Champions League against Manchester City.

PSG are no longer undefeated in Ligue 1. Defeated by Stade Rennais this Sunday (2-0), the Parisians ended a clear start to the season in the league. The band to Lionel Messi will never have succeeded in breaking the Breton lock, yet the eleven aligned by Mauricio Pochettino looked great, with in particular a quartet composed of Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and Di Maria. A disappointment that did not please the Argentine coach.





“If I’m angry? Yes a bit. Nobody likes to lose ”

” We did 25-30 minutes of very good quality. We had control of the game. We conceded the goal on a strong beat. When we start the second half, we are immediately 2-0 down, it’s a different game then“, Initially cursed Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the meeting. ” If I am angry? Yes a bit. No one likes to lose. Without underestimating what Rennes has done, we are frustrated and disappointed not to have transformed our chances and to concede these goals. These situations leave us bitter and disappointed.”